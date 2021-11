The third-quarter earnings season for the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector is essentially over, with all S&P 500 sector components having reported their numbers. Per the latest Earnings Trend report dated Nov 3, 75% of the S&P 500 auto companies managed to deliver earnings and sales beat. Yet, earnings and revenues of these firms declined 12.3% and 2.6% year over year, respectively.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO