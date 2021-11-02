CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Gov. Ned Lamont urges tipsters to report government corruption

By Daniela Altimari, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C0MKh_0ckOKHM400
New Haven, Ct. - 10/20/2021 - State Rep. Michael DiMassa (middle) leaves the United States Courthouse with attorney John R. Gulash (right) after DiMassa was arrested by the FBI in a probe of misuse of COVID relief funds. DiMassa is accused of stealing more than 00,000 in federal COVID relief money. Photograph by Mark Mirko | mmirko@courant.com Mark Mirko/The Hartford Courant

Following the arrest last month of a Democratic legislator accused of stealing more than $600,000 in COVID relief money, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is urging anyone who suspects public corruption to contact authorities.

“If there are other folks in any towns and they see anything at all, let us know,’' Lamont said Monday. “I’ve got zero tolerance for this stuff.”

State Rep. Michael DiMassa, D-West Haven, was arrested on Oct. 20. Federal officials say he stole federal COVID-19 relief money by billing the city of West Haven, where he also worked as an aide to the city council, for pandemic-related consulting services that he never performed.

DiMassa, 30, resigned from his seat on Monday. He has also quit his city hall job.

Lamont has called a special election to be held in December to fill the vacancy. Voters in the 116th Assembly District, which includes parts of New Haven and West Haven, will chose his successor on Dec. 14.

The state’s Office of Policy and Management is investigating the use of the public money. “I believe they’re bringing in an independent firm, [an] auditor, to take a look at exactly what went wrong there in West Haven,’' Lamont said.

“Public integrity is so key,’' he added.

Senate Republican leader Kevin Kelly of Stratford and deputy leader Paul Formica have called on the state to initiate an audit of all 169 cities and towns as a way to restore public confidence that the federal money is being used properly.

There are a number of ways to report instances of public corruption in Connecticut. Tips can be reported to the FBI’s field office in New Haven or submitted electronically to tips.fbi.gov .

Last year, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, then-U.S. Attorney John Durham, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Chief State’s Attorney Richard Colangelo formed a federal-state task force to a range of misconduct related to the pandemic, including government corruption.

DiMassa is accused of defrauding West Haven with false billings he submitted through the Compass Investment Group, a consulting firm he registered with John Bernardo, also of West Haven. Bernardo is not identified in an FBI affidavit that details the charges against DiMassa.

Federal prosecutors and FBI agents say that a portion of the alleged thefts appear to correspond with DiMassa’s purchase of tens of thousands of dollars in gambling chips at the Mohegan Sun casino. At the time, he was one of three city officials authorized to oversee emergency pandemic spending.

First elected in November 2016, DiMassa had served on the budget-writing appropriations committee, as well as serving on the judiciary and executive nominations committees.

Comments / 21

Brett Larsen
5d ago

Great idea folks, and here another idea arrest Lamont for behaving like a two bit dictator

Reply(1)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

International travelers set for emotional reunions as U.S. reopens its borders

LONDON — Travelers prepared for emotional reunions with friends and family Monday after the United States lifted restrictions imposed more than a year and a half ago at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. At London’s Heathrow Airport, Gail and Paul Chamberlain said they looked forward to meeting their daughter’s...
TRAVEL
CNN

The 'woke mob' didn't come for Aaron Rodgers

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @DeanObeidallah. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN. (CNN) — Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
City
West Haven, CT
West Haven, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
The Associated Press

Obama hits Russia, China for “lack of urgency” on climate

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Barack Obama expressed confidence at U.N. climate talks Monday that the Biden administration will ultimately get its $555 billion climate package through Congress, and faulted U.S. rivals China and Russia for what he called a “dangerous lack of urgency” in cutting their own climate-wrecking emissions. “When...
POTUS
FOXBusiness

Meet the 13 Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill

The House of Representatives voted 228-206 on Friday to pass a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which could not have passed without the support of 13 Republicans who pushed it through despite opposition from six progressive members of the House. Here the GOP members who pushed the bill across the finish...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
William Tong
NBC News

Big Bird's vaccination announcement sparks backlash from conservatives, GOP

Big Bird's seemingly innocuous — and obviously fictional — announcement Saturday that he has been vaccinated against Covid-19 caused a stir online, as Republicans like Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas accused the yellow anthropomorphic bird of tweeting "government propaganda." "I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a...
U.S. POLITICS
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy