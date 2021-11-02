Gov. Ned Lamont urges tipsters to report government corruption

New Haven, Ct. - 10/20/2021 - State Rep. Michael DiMassa (middle) leaves the United States Courthouse with attorney John R. Gulash (right) after DiMassa was arrested by the FBI in a probe of misuse of COVID relief funds. DiMassa is accused of stealing more than 00,000 in federal COVID relief money. Photograph by Mark Mirko | mmirko@courant.com Mark Mirko/The Hartford Courant

Following the arrest last month of a Democratic legislator accused of stealing more than $600,000 in COVID relief money, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is urging anyone who suspects public corruption to contact authorities.

“If there are other folks in any towns and they see anything at all, let us know,’' Lamont said Monday. “I’ve got zero tolerance for this stuff.”

State Rep. Michael DiMassa, D-West Haven, was arrested on Oct. 20. Federal officials say he stole federal COVID-19 relief money by billing the city of West Haven, where he also worked as an aide to the city council, for pandemic-related consulting services that he never performed.

DiMassa, 30, resigned from his seat on Monday. He has also quit his city hall job.

Lamont has called a special election to be held in December to fill the vacancy. Voters in the 116th Assembly District, which includes parts of New Haven and West Haven, will chose his successor on Dec. 14.

The state’s Office of Policy and Management is investigating the use of the public money. “I believe they’re bringing in an independent firm, [an] auditor, to take a look at exactly what went wrong there in West Haven,’' Lamont said.

“Public integrity is so key,’' he added.

Senate Republican leader Kevin Kelly of Stratford and deputy leader Paul Formica have called on the state to initiate an audit of all 169 cities and towns as a way to restore public confidence that the federal money is being used properly.

There are a number of ways to report instances of public corruption in Connecticut. Tips can be reported to the FBI’s field office in New Haven or submitted electronically to tips.fbi.gov .

Last year, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, then-U.S. Attorney John Durham, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Chief State’s Attorney Richard Colangelo formed a federal-state task force to a range of misconduct related to the pandemic, including government corruption.

DiMassa is accused of defrauding West Haven with false billings he submitted through the Compass Investment Group, a consulting firm he registered with John Bernardo, also of West Haven. Bernardo is not identified in an FBI affidavit that details the charges against DiMassa.

Federal prosecutors and FBI agents say that a portion of the alleged thefts appear to correspond with DiMassa’s purchase of tens of thousands of dollars in gambling chips at the Mohegan Sun casino. At the time, he was one of three city officials authorized to oversee emergency pandemic spending.

First elected in November 2016, DiMassa had served on the budget-writing appropriations committee, as well as serving on the judiciary and executive nominations committees.