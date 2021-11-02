CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper West Side, NY

Man in “The Purge” Halloween mask uses ax to attack stranger on Upper West Side

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 5 days ago

An man in a grinning Halloween mask used an ax to attack a stranger during an unprovoked confrontation on an Upper West Side street, police said Tuesday.

The 51-year-old victim was walking on Broadway near W. 61st St. with his wife when the man wearing a mask from the horror flick “The Purge” rushed them about 10 p.m. Monday, cops said.

“I don’t like you! I’m going to kill you!” the masked man screamed, before bringing the small ax down on the victim, striking him in the arm.

A moment later the masked man ran off, cops said. He was last seen running toward the 59th St./Columbus Circle subway station and has not been caught.

The victim suffered a deep gash to his left arm, cops said. EMS took him to Mount Sinai Morningside, where he was treated and released.

The victim and his wife managed to get a photo of their attacker, both with his mask and without.

Costumes from the hugely popular horror movie series were a coast-to-coast hit this Halloween, with Amazon offering more than 300 options and Good Housekeeping posting an online list of the 20 best “Purge” outfits for 2021.

The movie edition of “The Purge” debuted in 2013, with the fifth film in the series released earlier this year and a two-season run as a television show on the USA Network that began in 2018. The 2018 film “The First Purge” was set on Staten Island, home of director and one-time borough resident James DeMonaco.

The ax-wielding suspect was wearing a dark-colored coat, blue jeans and black boots along with a blue surgical mask under his Halloween mask.

Cops on Tuesday released the pictures of the assailant in the hopes that someone recognizes him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily News

California toddler fatally shot by stray bullet fired into car on highway

A 3-year-old California boy asleep in his car seat died Saturday after being hit by a stray bullet. The toddler, identified by ABC7 as Jasper Wu, was shot around 2:15 p.m. Saturday when gunfire exploded into the white Lexus sedan on Interstate 880 in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol. He was rushed to Oakland Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officials said ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily News

A worthy transfusion: Let the Blood Center build a bit higher on the Upper East Side

An irreplaceable health-care institution in a crucial life-science corridor seeks to rezone the plot of land on which it sits on the Upper East Side, doubling and modernizing its facilities as part of a project that would add to New York City’s scant supply of lab space. The New York Blood Center wants permission to let a developer build up to 284 feet because otherwise it has no viable ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

New Yorkers sue Bronx real estate company for refusing vouchers

A group of eight New Yorkers is suing a Bronx real estate company for allegedly refusing to accept housing vouchers as rent payment. The lawsuit against Chestnut Holdings, a management company that handles more than 6,000 apartments in 134 buildings in the Bronx, Manhattan and Brooklyn, was filed in Manhattan Supreme Court last month. “Because I held a voucher I pretty much wasn’t seen as an ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy