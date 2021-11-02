Man in “The Purge” Halloween mask uses ax to attack stranger on Upper West Side

An man in a grinning Halloween mask used an ax to attack a stranger during an unprovoked confrontation on an Upper West Side street, police said Tuesday.

The 51-year-old victim was walking on Broadway near W. 61st St. with his wife when the man wearing a mask from the horror flick “The Purge” rushed them about 10 p.m. Monday, cops said.

“I don’t like you! I’m going to kill you!” the masked man screamed, before bringing the small ax down on the victim, striking him in the arm.

A moment later the masked man ran off, cops said. He was last seen running toward the 59th St./Columbus Circle subway station and has not been caught.

The victim suffered a deep gash to his left arm, cops said. EMS took him to Mount Sinai Morningside, where he was treated and released.

The victim and his wife managed to get a photo of their attacker, both with his mask and without.

Costumes from the hugely popular horror movie series were a coast-to-coast hit this Halloween, with Amazon offering more than 300 options and Good Housekeeping posting an online list of the 20 best “Purge” outfits for 2021.

The movie edition of “The Purge” debuted in 2013, with the fifth film in the series released earlier this year and a two-season run as a television show on the USA Network that began in 2018. The 2018 film “The First Purge” was set on Staten Island, home of director and one-time borough resident James DeMonaco.

The ax-wielding suspect was wearing a dark-colored coat, blue jeans and black boots along with a blue surgical mask under his Halloween mask.

Cops on Tuesday released the pictures of the assailant in the hopes that someone recognizes him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.