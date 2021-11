Last year, the pandemic canceled trips for many of us. Such was the case for Sue Roy, 58, of Brentwood. She and her husband had a spring 2020 trip to Germany canceled by the coronavirus just two weeks before they were supposed to leave. But they still desperately wanted to get away. So they planned a road trip, driving 19 hours to the Outer Banks of North Carolina in July. There, Roy managed to capture the photo that won our 2020 Post-Dispatch Travel Photo Contest.

