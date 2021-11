CHICAGO — People need to get their COVID-19 vaccinations in soon if they want to be fully protected for the holidays, Chicago’s top doctor said Tuesday. The good news: Kids 5 and older could start getting vaccinated as soon as Thursday, said Dr. Allison Arwady, head of the Chicago Department of Public Health. She said vaccine supplies are already on their way to Chicago, and doses are coming soon after. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to approve the Pfizer vaccine for those kids this week.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO