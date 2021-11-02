CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Itus Digital & Wabtec Announce Strategic Partnership

ROANOKE, Va., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Itus Digital and Wabtec today announced a partnership to deliver Asset Performance Management (APM) solutions to the mining industry. The solution combines Itus's APM platform with Wabtec's mining equipment expertise and enables mining organizations to deliver predictable production, optimize maintenance activities and reduce operational risk.

The mining industry continues to see cost volatility, tight margins and high demand which requires mine sites to maximize the utilization of their industrial assets to meet business objectives. Leveraging APM solutions, miners can address this key challenge by implementing optimal maintenance strategies, managing equipment health in real time, and driving proactive corrective actions when failure risks are detected.

"Wabtec's equipment expertise, sensing capabilities and global reach to the mining market are a perfect fit for our APM solution," said Joe Nichols, President, Itus Digital. "Key enablers to ensuring rapid ROI in APM solutions include access to equipment data, embedded domain expertise and close collaboration with customer asset management teams, this partnership delivers on all aspects."

"Increasing throughput while managing operating costs is a key objective for our customers and Asset Performance Management has become a key approach to driving competitive differentiation," said Henro Van Wyk, VP & GM of Wabtec Digital Mine. "Itus Digital has one of the most experienced teams in the APM space and their solution reflects that, this partnership enables us to deliver a practical, fit for purpose solution to our customers and enable them to maximize their return on capital deployed."

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (WAB) - Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Report is focused on creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The company is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries, as well as the mining, marine and industrial markets. Wabtec has been a leader in the rail industry for over 150 years and has a vision to achieve a zero-emission rail system in the U.S. and worldwide. The company has approximately 27,000 employees located at facilities in 50 countries throughout the world. Visit Wabtec's website at: https://www.wabteccorp.com/.

About Itus Digital

Itus Digital is a team of industrial software veterans maniacally focused on optimizing the performance of industrial assets by fusing apps, industrial engineering expertise and analytics within simple to use and scalable software solutions. For more information visit https://www.itusdigital.com/.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itus-digital--wabtec-announce-strategic-partnership-301414454.html

SOURCE Itus Digital

