Greater Toronto Airports Authority And Bombardier Provide Update On New Global Manufacturing Centre At Toronto Pearson

Event at Toronto Pearson highlights how partnership and innovation will support the regional economy through job creation

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - At an event earlier today at Toronto Pearson, Bombardier provided a preview of the construction of its new, state-of-the-art manufacturing centre at Toronto Pearson International Airport where final assembly of its family of Global business jets, including the industry flagship Global 7500 aircraft, will take place. In attendance at the event were Éric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier; Deborah Flint, President and CEO of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA); Bonnie Crombie, Mayor of the City of Mississauga; Jerry Dias, National President at Unifor; and several other key representatives of the Greater Toronto aerospace community.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Flint took the opportunity to underscore just how vital a strong aviation industry is to driving local, provincial and national economies: "This project is a reminder of the value and opportunity that can be created when we work together," Ms. Flint said. "Through this collaborative effort, we were able to keep 2,000 high skilled jobs here in Mississauga; create a world-class global gateway at Pearson that anchors the second-largest employment zone in Canada, which at its peak supported 300,000 jobs; and affirm the region as a globally competitive aviation and aerospace hub with a host of innovative companies."

Ms. Flint and Mr. Martell later took part in an event titled "Repositioning Bombardier," held at the Canadian Club and well attended by an audience of aerospace and aviation stakeholders, local business and political leaders, and media. Mr. Martell provided insight into the Canadian flagship's transition to a business aviation-focused company, his vision and mission for the future of the iconic Bombardier brand, and Ontario's major role in achieving his vision. Ms. Flint touched on the importance of playing a strong leadership role in transformative times and Toronto Pearson's role as an engine of economic growth, not just for Mississauga and Ontario, but for the entire country.

To learn more about Bombardier's new Manufacturing Centre, view their press release at https://bombardier.com/en/media/news.

About the Greater Toronto Airports Authority

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto - Lester B. Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses and goods. Toronto Pearson has been named "Best Large Airport in North America serving more than 40 million passengers" for four years in a row by Airports Council International (ACI), the global trade representative of the world's airports. In recognition of its Healthy Airport program, ACI also awarded Toronto Pearson the "Best hygiene measures in North America" award, and Toronto Pearson was the first Canadian airport to receive ACI's global health accreditation for its response to COVID-19.

