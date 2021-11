PITTSBURGH—There was an old name on display at the ACS Rubber Division's International Elastomer Conference, one that again will be prominent in the tire additives world. That name is Flexsys, which a number of years back was part of Solutia Inc. when Eastman Chemical Co. in 2012 bought what was left of Solutia. That included the Flexsys business, which boasted the Crystex insoluble sulfur line of additives and the Santoflex brand of antidegradants, based on its proprietary 4-ADPA technology.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO