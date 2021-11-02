CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Indigenous Leadership For Indigenous Health: National Service Launches New Website To Bring Quality Healthcare To Indian Country

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- High-quality healthcare is vital. However, American Indian and Alaska Native people often do not receive this level of care.

In response, the Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board, created Indian Country ECHO - a service for health care providers that offers 60-90 minute "clinics," where providers regularly gather virtually to consult with clinical experts.

For Dr. Angela Troutt and Dr. Kelsey Kroon, both clinical pharmacists at Crow/ Northern Cheyenne Hospital, Indian Country ECHO has been a "lifeline." When the pair was first hired, treatment was not available for hepatitis C in Crow Agency, the rural Montana town where their hospital is located. As a result, according to Dr. Kroon, patients suspected of having hepatitis C, many of whom were tribal members, were referred to hospitals in Billings, about an hour drive away. "Patients would receive a workup, only to learn that the treatment was not covered by their insurance. We wanted to bring hepatitis C treatment to this community. So we got connected with Indian Country ECHO. The other providers helped us grow our knowledge and confidence, so we could effectively treat our patients, and eventually we started our own hepatitis C clinic."

This story illustrates the widespread impacts Indian Country ECHO is having. "Thus far," said David Stephen's, a registered nurse and the Director of Indian Country ECHO, "we have worked with over 450 Tribes and clinics to offer clinical and public health training and expertise to some of the most rural communities. We are seeing the impacts reverberating outward." For the over 10,000 Indian Health Service, Tribal, and urban Indian healthcare providers who have received training in a variety of disease areas "ECHO is game changing," says Stephens.

In honor of Native American Heritage Month, and to celebrate being awarded a prestigious 2021 Outstanding Service Award by the National Indian Health Board, Indian County ECHO is launching a vibrant new website to help spread the word about its services.

Website features include:

  • An Ask a Clinical Question tool, where health care providers, staff, and administrators can receive rapid responses to their pressing clinical questions
  • Quick access to Indian Country ECHO's over 20 virtual clinics, and
  • Inspiring success stories about Tribes and organizations bringing innovative healthcare solutions to Indian Country.

To learn more and join the movement to bring high-quality healthcare to Indian Country, visit IndianCountryECHO.org.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indigenous-leadership-for-indigenous-health-national-service-launches-new-website-to-bring-quality-healthcare-to-indian-country-301414459.html

SOURCE Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Memorial Health System bringing new health services to Athens County

ATHENS, Ohio. (WTAP) - Memorial Health System is bringing multiple new health services to Athens. Some of those services - such as Departments of Orthopedics, Obstetrics, and Gynecology and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine - will be coming as soon as November. At a later date, a new, freestanding emergency department will...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

School of Public Health spotlights generational trauma in Indigenous communities

People’s current trauma can affect the health of their children and grandchildren. Melissa Walls is an associate professor of American Health at the School of Public Health and director of the Great Lakes Hub for the Center for American Indian Health. Being a direct descendant of Bois Forte and Couchiching First Nation Anishinaabe fueled Walls’ interest in bettering the health of Indigenous communities across North America. She has conducted health partnerships research with Indigenous communities for over 17 years. One of the focuses of this research is mental health and its impacts on health outcomes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

Praava Health Joins EPiHC Global Initiative, Further Highlighting Commitment To Highest Standards In Health Ethics

DHAKA, Bangladesh, Nov. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Praava Health, Bangladesh's fastest-growing healthcare brand, announced today it has joined the global initiative Ethical Principles in Health Care (EPiHC) , a global set of guidelines to help build transparent, resilient health systems through a set of shared principles that promote ethical decision making and behavior.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Montana State
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
ECONOMY
Shin

Decoding the Long-term Effects of mRNA Vaccine

While the mRNA, spike protein, and lipid nanoparticle shouldn't pose any long-term health problems, it's a different matter for the immune response. One of the primarydrivers of hesitancy about the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna is that it’s a new technology with no long-term safety data. Whereas traditionalvaccine technology — such as inactivated, protein-based, and live-attenuated vaccines — has been used to combat infectious diseases for decades.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis C#Hepatitis A#Indian Health Service#American#Alaska Native#Area Indian Health Board#Indian Country Echo#Crow Agency#Billings#Tribal#Native American Heritage
geneticliteracyproject.org

Workers who refuse COVID vaccines can be required to pay for tests under proposed Biden Administration rules

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. The Biden administration’s highly anticipated vaccine mandate rule for private-sector employers will allow businesses to force workers who refuse to get...
PUBLIC HEALTH
doppleronline.ca

COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for hospital visitors effective Nov. 22

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) announced this week that starting November 22, 2021 it will require all visitors to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Patients are not required to show proof of vaccination to receive care. The provincial government has not mandated COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers, although...
PUBLIC HEALTH
raleighnews.net

Weight loss med sold out after receiving FDA approval

PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, New Jersey: A newly released weight-reduction medication, having received Federal Drug Administration approval, has proven so popular that it is increasingly sold out in American stores. Wegovy, a weight loss medication manufactured by Novo Nordisk, might be unavailable until early 2022, after initial stocks quickly sold out in...
WEIGHT LOSS
Washington Post

New York City cuts vaccine mandate deal with unions

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. New York City said Thursday that it had reached an agreement with at least four unions representing some 75,000 city employees to establish rules about how workers can apply for medical or religious exemptions to the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Vaccines: Latest Study Shows Massive Effectiveness Decline In Time

It seems that the covid vaccines are not as effective as previously thought. According to the latest reports coming from Yahoo News, a new study is showing that the vaccines’ effectiveness is dropping in time. It’s been revealed that the Delta variant became the dominant strain of coronavirus across the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
kingstonthisweek.com

Ford says no to mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for hospital workers

TORONTO — Ontario won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccination for hospital workers despite support for the measure from the organization representing hospitals and the province’s COVID-19 science advisers. Premier Doug Ford pointed to evidence of staff shortages related to vaccination mandates from elsewhere in Canada and said existing Ontario policies will keep...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Prestigious Law School to Ditch Name After Founder’s Deadly History Comes to Light

California’s first law school, the UC Hastings College of the Law, will change its name so it no longer references its founder, Serranus Clinton Hastings, who played a significant role in the mass killings of Indigenous people, the Los Angeles Times reports. The school launched a view after a former adjunct professor wrote an op-ed about how the Yuki tribal members’ ancestors were targeted and killed by Hastings in the 1850s and 60s. School dean and chancellor, David Faigman, said the review committee’s report “told a very disturbing and horrific story of Hastings promoting genocide to his own benefit.” It found that Hastings promoted exploration expeditions in Northern California that killed and displaced hundreds of Yuki Indians. He then took the land for himself and paid the state $100,000 to establish the law school.
COLLEGES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
64K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy