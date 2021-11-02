CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

U-Haul At Yale Avenue Closes Doors With New Midtown Store Open

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U-Haul at Yale Ave. store will permanently close its doors today after 38 years of serving the local community.

The facility at 3303 S. Yale Ave. had been open to self-move customers since 1983. The 1,446-square-foot building had previously been a Tulco service station before U-Haul pioneer Logan Frank bought it in 1978. Five years later, the U-Haul store opened to provide truck and trailer sharing, moving supplies and much more.

U-Haul® will maintain ownership of the half-acre property. Future plans are undetermined.

Customers of the closing store can find a full line of U-Haul products and services just one mile away at U-Haul Moving & Storage of Midtown at 3500 S. Sheridan Road. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Midtown offers truck and trailer sharing, U-Box® portable storage containers, boxes and moving supplies, towing equipment and professional hitch installation, propane and more.

Customers also have access to 860 self-storage units with climate-control options and high-tech security features at affordable price points. There is a covered drive-in area to shield customers from the weather when loading and unloading possessions.

"The Midtown Tulsa location was previously owned by Ashley HomeStore® and was renovated with residential mobility and secure storage options in mind," said Jim Smith, U-Haul Company of Tulsa president. "It's a convenient location just off Interstate 44 and the Broken Arrow Expressway, giving our customers easy access to just about every city in Oklahoma."

Local U-Haul Companies are always exploring opportunities for growth as they pursue means to better serve the needs of customers, but sometimes find it necessary to close or relocate stores. Reasons for closures can include: long-term strategic plans; physical plant or property limitations; shifts in demographics; trends in migration; expansion of the U-Haul neighborhood dealer network; and proximity to other new or existing U-Haul stores.

As a result of the U-Haul at Yale Ave. store closing, one Team Member was let go.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 825,000 rentable storage units and 71.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor Jeff Lockridge E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com Phone: 602-263-6981Website: uhaul.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/u-haul-at-yale-avenue-closes-doors-with-new-midtown-store-open-301414462.html

SOURCE U-Haul

Comments / 0

Related
multihousingnews.com

U-Haul Converts Former Kmart Store to Self Storage

U-Haul, an Amerco Real Estate-owned company, has announced plans of converting a 100,984-square-foot former Kmart store in West Columbia, S.C., to a modern self storage facility. Adaptive reuse plans for the 1990-built asset call for 700 climate-controlled units. Late last month, the company acquired the 8.9-acre property located at 1500...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
Paris Post-Intelligencer

New Harbor Freight store in Paris opens its doors

Harbor Freight Tools is open for business in Paris, with an official grand opening set for next week. The tool company moved into the former Peebles building at 1150 Mineral Wells Ave. in the Memorial Shopping Plaza, across from Walmart. The store’s official grand opening will be on Nov. 6.
PARIS, TN
cbs7.com

Midland Salvation Army Thrift Store closing its doors Friday

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -It’s the end of an era for the Midland Salvation Army Thrift Store. A store that has been doing the most good, accepting donations from the community since the 1970s will lock up for the last time, Friday. For years, families looking to score a cheaper new...
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
talkbusiness.net

Walmart tests replacements for plastic shopping bags

Walmart is testing a new replacement for single-use plastic shopping bags. Working with Closed Loop Partners’ Consortium to reinvent the bag, Walmart is testing several concepts, including some that use mobile technology. CVS and Target are also part of the consortium. Jane Ewing, senior vice president of sustainability at Walmart,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

McDonald's Replacement in Your Local Walmart is the Polar Opposite of Fast Food

McDonald's closed down the restaurant spaces it used to operate inside of Walmart stores over the last decade, and now a competitor is moving in to fill the gap. According to a report by Eat This, Not That, Shawarma Press is buying up much of the real estate in Walmart stores. This new development in the fast-food brand wars has fans laughing.
FOOD & DRINKS
thexunewswire.com

1325 Pendleton St. 618

1325 Pendleton St. #618 -- 1 Bed 1 Bath Plus Study - Property Id: 772996. One bedroom apartment with study available now at 1325 Pendleton St. in OTR. Across the street from the Pendleton Art Center, recently remodeled, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, updated kitchen and bathroom, permit parking and pet friendly.
CINCINNATI, OH
rejournals.com

Surprise! Retailers opening more stores in 2021 than they are closing

Here’s a fact that might surprise many: Retailers have opened more stores in 2021 than they’ve closed. And this is a tend that isn’t slowing. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, national and regional retailers will have opened more new locations this year than they will have closed. Dominating the list of retailers that are expanding? Grocers, convenience stores and fast-casual restaurants.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U Haul#Propane#North America#Yale Ave#Tulco#U Box#U Haul Company
TheStreet

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP: Walmart, Inc. And NEC Networks LLC D/b/a CaptureRx Data Breach Investigation Alert

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of California pharmacy customers of Walmart, Inc. ("Walmart"). NEC Networks LLC d/b/a CaptureRx ("CaptureRx") is a specialty pharmacy...
BUSINESS
Secret NYC

Target Is Set To Open Their First Astoria Location In 2023

In addition to Astoria’s first-ever Krispy Kreme , the Queens neighborhood can expect more “firsts” headed its way. Target originally released their plans for an Astoria location back in 2018. Since then, the new location is set to be Target’s third small-format store in Queens that will “offer a unique shopping experience specifically designed for families with young kids, on-the-go commuters and young professionals.”
QUEENS, NY
thexunewswire.com

1575 Sunset Drive,

1575 Sunset 3BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Hurry down to see our Recently Renovated 3BR/1BA home located in Hamilton. This home has an updated eat-in kitchen, dishwasher, updated bathroom, hardwood, and laminate flooring, w/d hookup, storage shed, patio, 1 car attached garage, off and on street parking, central air, utility tub, handicap ramp, and a partial basement! Don't miss viewing your new home! Visit our website at BBRents.com to apply.
HAMILTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Axios Charlotte

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $295K

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week: 1966 Flushing Court: $189,000 Neighborhood: Shannon Park Realtor: Olivia Hwang at The Redbud Group Features: Open layout, neutral finishes, patio with a privacy fence. Specs: 2 beds, 2.5 baths, 1,178 square feet Looking for a […] The post Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $295K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
weareiowa.com

Thanksgiving 2021: Which stores will be open, closed

WASHINGTON — The holiday shopping season is already in full swing for some major retailers, even though Thanksgiving and Black Friday are still a few weeks ago. Last year, many stores were closed on Thanksgiving due to the coronavirus pandemic. Whether to encourage COVID-19 safety or to give employees some time off for the holidays, many stores plan to stay closed again this year on Thanksgiving.
Baton Rouge Business Report

Circa 1857 owners will open new store downtown

The owners of Circa 1857, the popular Mid City purveyor of art and antiques, are planning a new retail spot downtown. They say Brass by Circa 1857, on North Boulevard next to Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, will fill a need for destination retail downtown, and they hope to appeal to locals and tourists alike.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Bakersfield Channel

Big Lots to open new store in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Big Lots to open a new store in Delano on Nov. 13th. The store will have numerous promotions during its grand opening weekend Nov. 13th and 14th. There will be doorbuster sales and scratch-off cards with the potential for up $250 off a purchase. The new 38,318 square foot store is located at 912 County Line Road.
DELANO, CA
Worcester Business Journal

Staples opens two new Staples Connect stores

Framingham-based office retailer Staples announced Tuesday it has opened two new locations in Los Angeles and Auburn, Maine, which will include an expanded offering of remote work tools. Both locations will be Staples Connect stores, a campaign the company launched in February 2020 to meet changing trends in the work...
thenextmiami.com

Whole Foods Has Officially Signed On To Open A New Store Next To Midtown Miami

It’s official: Whole Foods will be opening a new store next to Midtown Miami. The supermarket chain has signed a lease to occupy multiple levels at the new Nema apartment tower at 2900 Biscayne Boulevard, county records show. The Whole Foods store will be located on the ground floor, with...
chainstoreage.com

Rebag opens new store in Beverly Hills

Rebag’s newest brick-and-mortar location is designed to offer all the elements of its typical store in a more compact format. The 800-sq.-ft. store, located steps away from Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, Calif., displays all of the high-end resell retailer's product categories, including designer bags, watches, fine jewelry and accessories. Additionally, Rebag’s 25,000-item inventory will be available for digital purchase at in-store The Rebag Bar.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
64K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy