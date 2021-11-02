CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethiopia orders emergency as Tigray forces threaten capital

By CARA ANNA - Associated Press
Derrick
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government declared a national state of emergency Tuesday as rival Tigray forces threaten to...

