CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Redistricting is hot topic among state legislators

By Jeff Bradley
hiltonheadsun.com
 6 days ago

The current hot topic among state legislators both here in South Carolina and across our nation is “redistricting.”. I have received many questions from islanders who are curious about redistricting and how it affects us locally as well as what its impact could be across our state. It’s certainly...

www.hiltonheadsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Top Democratic challenger to controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert ends campaign following Colorado redistricting

The top Democratic challenger to Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert suspended her campaign on Friday. Redistricting in Colorado altered her home district, putting candidate Kerry Donovan outside of Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Boebert, known for her pro-guns stances, was elected for her first term in 2020. The top Democratic challenger...
COLORADO STATE
WEKU

Hours after the White House issues its new vaccine mandate, GOP-led states sue

The chief law enforcement officials for Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio are challenging the Biden administration's mandate requiring that federal contractors get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Republican attorneys general in these three states said they filed their lawsuit against the federal government Thursday — just hours after the White House rolled...
POTUS
thewatchdogonline.com

WA Secretary of State Kim Wyman Resigns

The Washington Secretary of State, Kim Wyman, will be resigning from her position. Wyman, who has served since 2013, will instead be working for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). There, she will serve as the senior election security lead and act as a liaison to the other states to help manage election security. This position is especially important following the failed lawsuits and attacks on the election system led by former president Donald Trump. Although these claims of fraud from Trump and the GOP continue to be disproven, their constant reiteration has seeded distrust in the minds of some Americans. Hopefully, Wyman will be able to spread reassurance in the security and necessity of our democratic processes. After all, as a Republican herself, she may be able to appeal to the party while remaining impartial as well.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
South Carolina State
Cleveland.com

Democrats on Ohio Redistricting Commission say Republicans flouted anti-gerrymandering rules in new state legislative maps

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The two Democrats on the Ohio Redistricting Commission said Friday their Republican counterparts disregarded new anti-gerrymandering rules while passing new district maps that likely will preserve the GOP’s veto-proof majority in the state legislature. In new court filings, House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes and her father, Sen....
OHIO STATE
azpm.org

Arizona redistricting commission approves draft congressional, legislative maps

File image of the Winged Victory weather vane atop the copper dome at the historic Capitol Building in Phoenix. Arizona's Independent Redistricting Commission approved draft maps for the state's congressional and legislative districts Thursday, accepting a Republican-backed proposal for creating a right-of-center legislative seat in Pima County. Republicans on the...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Earl Warren
Person
Thomas Jefferson
Portland Tribune

New lawsuit challenges Oregon legislative redistricting

Former GOP lawmaker, current Lake Oswego lawyer ask Supreme Court to scrap map largely drawn by Democrats.A lawsuit by a former Republican state representative from Clackamas and a lawyer from Lake Oswego have asked the Oregon Supreme Court to overturn the legislative redistricting plan passed by the Legislature's Democratic majorities. Patrick Sheehan, a real estate agent who was in the Oregon House for one term a decade ago, and Samantha Hazel are represented by Kevin Mannix, a Salem lawyer, former legislator and two-time candidate for both attorney general and governor and 2008 candidate for the 5th District congressional seat. Mannix...
OREGON STATE
FOX8 News

House approves $1 trillion infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates, notching a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim. The House passed the measure 228-206 late Friday, prompting prolonged cheers from the […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Census#State Legislatures#U S Census#Urban Areas#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
New Jersey Globe

Gimigliano named counsel to legislative redistricting tiebreaker

Legislative Apportionment Commission Chairman Philip Carchman has named Andrew Gimigliano as his special counsel. Gimigliano, who served as a research assistant to the tiebreaker on Congressional Redistricting Commission in 2011, served as a law clerk to Supreme Court Justice Jaynee LaVecchia and was of counsel to O’Toole Scrivo, the law firm of former State Sen. Kevin O’Toole (R-Cedar Grove).
CONGRESS & COURTS
swiowanewssource.com

Iowa legislators overwhelmingly approve second redistricting map

(The Center Square) – Iowa legislators approved the second draft of the state's redistricting map Thursday that will designate legislative and congressional boundaries for the next 10 years. Republican legislators had rejected the first map. In the second map, Davenport and Urbandale (Polk and Dallas counties) were the cities above...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Dolecheck reacts to second legislative redistricting maps

(Mount Ayr) -- At least one KMAland legislator is hoping the second round of redistricting is the last round for Iowa lawmakers. Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered a second special legislative session Thursday for lawmakers to vote on the latest congressional and legislative boundaries released by the Legislative Services Agency late last week. State Representative Cecil Dolecheck is among the area legislators impacted by the new districts. Dolecheck tells KMA News he likes round two of redistricting.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
myheraldreview.com

Preliminary redistricting plan gives GOP legislative advantage

PHOENIX — Despite concerns of Democrats on the panel, the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission on Thursday gave preliminary approval to a map that would give Republicans an edge in electing members of the legislature for the balance of the decade. At least part of that is because they voted to...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Big Country News

Idaho Redistricting Commission Proposes new Legislative map

Idaho’s bipartisan redistricting commission proposed a new map of state legislative districts late Thursday afternoon, representing a potential breakthrough for the group working to redraw political boundaries. The map splits eight of Idaho’s 44 counties and has a population deviation of 5.91%, ranging from 3.77% below the ideal district population...
POLITICS
wrfalp.com

Governor Hochul Signs Legislation to Ensure County Redistricting Done Fairly

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation to ensure county redistricting is done in a fair, non-partisan, and non-discriminatory manner. The bill amends municipal home rule law to require county redistricting to follow specific guidelines requiring districts be drawn to be nearly equal in population, contiguous and not to favor incumbents or parties.
POLITICS
CBS Denver

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Applauds Congress’ Vote To Pass Infrastructure Bill

DENVER (CBS4) – As Congress passed President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis praised the action. The House passed the measure 228-206 late Friday. “I’m thrilled that Congress has passed with bipartisan support this once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve our roads, create new jobs, improve our drinking water, and tackle climate change,” he said partly in a statement on Saturday morning. (credit: CBS) Thirteen Republicans, mostly moderates, supported the legislation while six of Democrats’ farthest left members opposed it. President Biden called it a “monumental step forward for the nation.” “Finally, infrastructure week,” Biden told reporters. “I’m so happy to say that: infrastructure week.” Congressman...
COLORADO STATE
WMDT.com

Delaware General Assembly passes redistricting legislation

DELAWARE – The Delaware General Assembly passed redistricting legislation on Monday, making some changes for the state. The legislation lays out boundaries for all 62 legislative districts using data from the most recent federal census data. We’re told the lines that were drawn this time around were passed both in the Senate and House.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy