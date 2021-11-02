CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Sun on the Street

By Bluffton Sun Staff
hiltonheadsun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine you’re an artist; now, what will you create?. With this feature, we seek to capture a glimpse of what you and your neighbors have to say...

www.hiltonheadsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cecil Daily

Rising Sun gets spooky

RISING SUN — An overcast Saturday saw over two thousand locals attend Rising Sun’s Spooktacular festival. Pearl Street, Queen Street and parts of Main Street were cordoned off as attendees enjoyed the music, attractions and vendors set up throughout the center of town. According to Rising Sun Mayor Travis Marion,...
RISING SUN, MD
The Independent

Woman’s shocking $1900 a month NYC apartment stuns TikTok viewers

A viral TikTok video showing piles of garbage dumped outside of a $1890-a-month Manhattan apartment has laid bare the high cost of rent in New York.In the video, New Yorker Carol Gelgot takes viewers on a brief tour of her studio apartment before showing the view from her window: a large pile of refuse bags blocking the fire escape.“If you’re looking for a sign to move to NYC, this is it,” an overlay on the clip reads.The clip posted on Carol’s Notfromdenmark account has been watched 6.7 million times, and has sparked a conversation about the high cost of renting...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bossip

‘4th Baby Mama’ Resentment! Summer Walker Drags ‘Lying, Cheating, Deceiving’ London On Da Track On ‘Still Over It’ Album, Chaos Commences

Summer Walker’s sophomore album ‘Still Over It’ is apparently filled with sneak disses toward her baby daddy, London On Da Track, and the slick-talking has her fans in shambles! The 20 track album's most talking about song showcases Summer Walker painting London as a liar and cheater who allegedly didn't have his mother around until he was wealthy, called ‘4th Baby Mama.’
MUSIC
Best Life

See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Seafood
Storm Lake Times

Here comes the sun

Sunrise illuminated this autumn lakeshore view late last week. Times photo by Dolores Cullen. “Though we travel the world over to find the beautiful, we must carry it with us or we will find it not.” Thank you Sally Anderson for sending this picture and quote.
ASTRONOMY
Camden News

Waiting for the sun

I didn't name this week's column after an album by The Doors strictly because it is such, but it happens to be appropriate for what I'm writing about this week. A few things on the front end: "Waiting For Godot" is a play by Samuel Becket. It's a play you've probably never heard of unless you've studied theatre academically, as I have, or at least loved theatre enough to be in a bunch of plays and really get to know what's out there.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ohmyrockness.com

Native Sun

Native Sun is a super dope garage rock band from Brooklyn. They hit heavy, fuzzy and hard. Just the way you like it. Blast two snarling jams below and get into them immediately. RIYL: Psychic Ills, Sunflower Bean, Ty Segall, White Reaper, Wavves. The Players:. Danny Gomez (vocals/guitar), Jake Pflum...
BROOKLYN, NY
Standard Banner

Looking at the sun

Every time this side of the planet rolls around to face the sun, a few more solar panels are waiting to soak up the moment. In Appalachian Electric Cooperative’s service area, just over 30 home-owners added solar installations in the first eight years the organization offered a program, but during the past year — though human activity was hunkered down during a pandemic — nearly 50 more came on-line or are just about to, said Mitch Cain, AEC’s director of member services.
INDUSTRY
niagaranow.com

Eye for Art: "Eclipse of the Sun"

This week’s COP26 Glasgow Climate Change Conference has brought delegates, world leaders and activists together with the urgent aim of reducing carbon emissions and preventing further temperature increases that, if unchecked, will have catastrophic future consequences for the world. The New York Post’s editorial board's headline of Oct. 30 states,...
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

This $12.3 Million London Penthouse Has Two Terraces With Space for Dining—and a Hot Tub

One terrace is good; two are unquestionably better. A home in London’s South Kensington neighborhood with that layout has just listed for $12.3 million, and it’s an ideal setup for those looking to live a bit more indoor-outdoor. Inside, the residence has the sort of layout that you’d expect of a penthouse property: a sprawling living room and dining room, three bedrooms and three bathrooms, a primary suite with a dressing room attached plus a separate space for a home gym. It’s easily accessible from the outside world, too—the elevator opens directly into the penthouse foyer. In addition to the 3,065-square-foot...
REAL ESTATE
hiltonheadsun.com

Lantern Parade returns on the beach – and drive-thru

Hilton Head Island’s third annual Lantern Parade will light up the island’s coastline along South Forest Beach on the evening of Nov. 13. After last year’s COVID alternative lantern puppet safari drive-thru events, we are thrilled to be able to gather in person again. Created by and featuring artist Chantelle...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
Turnto10.com

Drying with breaks of sun for Halloween

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A soggy last week of October is nearly over, and the final hours of the month will be much better - just in time for Halloween!. Since Friday, 1-2.5 inches of rain has fallen across Southern New England, including some scattered showers Sunday morning. Fortunately, clouds...
CRANSTON, RI
The Blade

Bilyeu: Bowled over by alley fare

So, you’ll never guess what I did a few weeks ago: I joined a bowling league. A bad bowlers’ league, that is, at Miracle Lanes , 5030 Jackman Rd. My friend Nancy had posted on Facebook about it, seeking teammates. Missing her as we’ve all been socially isolating, and thinking this venture would be lots of fun with a hefty dose of good-natured embarrassment thrown into the mix, I immediately leapt into the fray.
TOLEDO, OH
newportbeachindy.com

Laguna Beach Startup Celebrates the Sun with Sun Patch

Laguna Beach mom and avid sun lover Gena Griffin was inspired by repeat applications of sunscreen to come up with the idea for a long wear assist to sunblock that she named Sun Patch. Sun lovers know that the sun’s rays can vary depending on where they hit the body, so Griffin invented Sun Patch, which she calls the missing element needed for hours of play under UV rays.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Columbian

Bring in the sun with citrus colors

Citrus colors can add warmth and energy to nearly any space. Often, they will brighten and lighten and can even mimic sunshine in dark spaces. Not sure how to introduce citrus colors into your home? Here are some tips. 1. Use yellow and yellow-based tones in spaces that receive little...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy