CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

U.S., UAE lead $4-bln effort to help farming adapt to climate change

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The United States and the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday used COP26 climate talks www.reuters.com/business/cop to launch efforts to channel funding into making agriculture resilient to climate change, as well as to cut its emissions.

The farming industry, a major part of the U.S. economy, is already battling the effects of climate change, including unpredictable weather and increased drought and flooding.

The United Arab Emirates, which has offered to host climate talks in 2023, has grown rich from its oil revenues, but has also developed technology to improve food yields from its largely desert territory.

The two countries launched the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate) at the U.N. talks under way in Glasgow, Scotland, that are seen as critical to averting the most disastrous impacts of climate change.

“The climate crisis threatens to disrupt food systems around the globe, exacerbate food insecurity and negatively impact farmers’ livelihoods,” U.S. agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack said, adding investment to help the industry adapt was needed.

AIM so far has the backing of more than 30 countries and 40 NGOs.

The participating governments, which span Europe, Asia and Africa, have agreed to increase public and private investment in “climate-smart agriculture” in their countries, with commitments so far, almost entirely from governments, amounting to $4 billion collectively.

As well as being on the frontline of severe weather, farming is responsible for nearly a quarter of all climate warming emissions, the AIM for Climate’s statement said.

The available funds, which are controlled by the individual governments, will be used to drive research into reducing agricultural emissions and promoting biodiversity, as well as improving farms’ climate resilience.

Separately, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation pledged $315 million on Tuesday to the Consortium of International Agricultural Research Centers (CGIAR), which will be used to help small farmers adapt, including via stress-tolerant crop varieties and climate-forecasting services.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

Montana needs U.S. to lead at climate change conference

Countries across the world are gathering in Scotland for the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference, or COP26, to grapple with our climate crisis. I joined 500 state legislators from 47 states and territories calling on our federal government to strengthen our national climate commitments under the Paris Agreement. As the largest historical contributor to greenhouse gas […] The post Montana needs U.S. to lead at climate change conference appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

The magic 1.5: What's behind climate talks' key elusive goal

One phrase, really just a number, dominates climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland: The magic and elusive 1.5.That stands for the international goal of trying to limit future warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times. It’s a somewhat confusing number in some ways that wasn’t a major part of negotiations just seven years ago and was a political suggestion that later proved to be incredibly important scientifically. Stopping warming at 1.5 or so can avoid or at least lessen some of the most catastrophic future climate change harms and for some people is a life-or-death matter,...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Agriculture#U S Economy#Drought#Uae#U N
Reuters

China has "long way to go" to meet ecological goals - State Council

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China has a “long way to go” on environmental protection, its State Council acknowledged on Sunday, as it announced an “in-depth” fight against pollution with new targets for cleaner air and water and measures to tackle carbon emissions. The State Council, China’s cabinet, said there...
ADVOCACY
Idaho Capital Sun

Vilsack: Biden administration is ‘protecting animal agriculture’ with methane reduction plans

Reducing the number of livestock will not be a priority for the Biden administration as it seeks to drastically cut methane emissions to stem climate change, according to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. Instead, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “climate smart” initiatives will focus on new types of animal feed and manure management. “There […] The post Vilsack: Biden administration is ‘protecting animal agriculture’ with methane reduction plans appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
Country
United Arab Emirates
The Independent

Companies that do not go green ‘will become collateral damage of net zero’

Companies that are not able to ditch their fossil fuel habits do not have a future, a former energy minister has said.Greg Barker, who is now the chairman of aluminium giant EN+, said companies that fall behind in the race to net zero would see their business models challenged.“The idea that there won’t be any collateral damage in the economy is for the birds,” Lord Barker said on the sidelines of the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow.“If you are a high fossil fuel-dependent business with no real way of kicking that fossil fuel dependency, you don’t have a future.”He said...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WNCT

UN Climate Summit aims at limiting warming as intense hurricanes, devastating flooding, and sea-level rise impact the Carolinas

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – COP26, the 26th United Nations climate summit, is underway in Glasgow, Scotland, and runs through November 12. While world leaders convene at COP26, climate change continues to affect lives across the U.S. and around the globe—from extreme weather to rising health risks. The impacts we’re feeling today are the result of […]
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Focus turns to climate finance after flurry of COP26 pledges

GLASGOW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Governments will push for agreement on Monday on how to help vulnerable countries deal with global warming and compensate them for damage already done, a test of whether developing and rich nations can end a standoff over cash for climate change. At the start of...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX40

Frustrations grow as marchers demand faster climate action

Tens of thousands of climate activists marched Saturday through the Scottish city hosting the U.N. climate summit, physically close to the global negotiators inside but separated by a vast gulf in expectations, with frustrated marchers increasingly dismissive of the talks and demanding immediate action instead to slow global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

A look at the state of play at the climate talks in Glasgow

As this year's U.N. climate talks go into their second week, negotiations on key topics are inching forward. Boosted by a few high-profile announcements at the start of the meeting, delegates are upbeat about the prospects for tangible progress in the fight against global warming.Laurent Fabius the former French foreign minister who helped forge the Paris climate accord, said the general atmosphere had improved since the talks began Oct. 31 and "most negotiators want an agreement.” But negotiators were still struggling late Saturday to put together a series of draft decisions for government ministers to finalize during the...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

African Sahelian farmers diversify crops to adapt to climate change

Farming communities in the African Sahel have adapted their crops to the high seasonal variability and rising temperatures caused by climate change over this past century. This is the main conclusion of a study carried out by the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology of the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (ICTA-UAB), which highlights the importance of environmental knowledge of rural and indigenous communities in adapting to climate change.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

How to save the Amazon: what they are saying at U.N. climate talks

GLASGOW, Nov 4 (Reuters) - COP26, a U.N. conference critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, is running for the first two weeks of November. Here are some quotes from participants on Thursday, Nov. 4:. ALEXANDRE SARAIVA, A FORMER POLICE CHIEF IN BRAZIL'S AMAZON REGION, urging Europe...
ENVIRONMENT
YourErie

Inside and outside climate talks, youths urge faster action

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Young people both inside and outside of the United Nations climate talks are telling world leaders to hurry up and get it done, that concrete measures to avoid catastrophic warming can’t wait. Ashley Lashley, a 22-year-old from Barbardos who is on her country’s climate negotiation team in Glasgow, thought about how to communicate […]
ENVIRONMENT
Discovery

Shape-Shifting is How Some Animals Adapt to Climate Change

Now researchers have discovered that certain species are adapting by shifting shape. Their bodies have changed over time as global temperatures have risen. Those changes are not as dramatic as the mimic octopus, which changes shape to impersonate other animals and avoid predators, but simpler small physical adaptations to cope with excess heat. Warm-blooded animals, such as birds and mammals, are getting larger legs, tails and beaks that improve the way they regulate body temperature.
Reuters

Reuters

219K+
Followers
235K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy