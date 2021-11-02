CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Just in Time for the Holidays This Dangerous Challenge Returns to Iowa

By Johnny Marks
104.5 KDAT
104.5 KDAT
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's a lot of silly, fun and innocent Tik Tok (or simply viral) challenges out there. There's also a number of dangerous and downright stupid ones. Since it's the holidays, it's time for one such "themed" challenge to return it appears. And parents, there's a good chance to have the simple...

kdat.com

Comments / 1

Related
b969fm.com

An Alcohol Shortage is Coming, Just in Time for the Holidays

More families are getting together for Thanksgiving and Christmas this year. So this is the exact product we’ll need MORE of, not less: A major ALCOHOL shortage might be coming, just in time for the holidays. Stores in Southern California are already dealing with it because of pandemic-related backlogs at...
DRINKS
We Are Iowa

2021 holiday shopping guide for central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, and with ongoing global supply chain issues, it could be hard to get those popular items many have been waiting for all year. Local 5 is compiling all the information you need to know...
IOWA STATE
Elite Daily

Mountain Dew Has A New Gingerbread Flavor Just In Time For The Holidays

Get ready to put a holiday twist on the soda you know and love. Mountain Dew dropped a new Gingerbread Snap’d variety that adds gingerbread cookie flavor to the OG sip. Here’s where to buy Mountain Dew Gingerbread Snap’d to sweeten up the holiday season. Mountain Dew Gingerbread Snap’d is...
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Apartment Therapy

East Fork Launched a Bold New Color Just in Time for the Holidays

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Pottery brand East Fork is kind of a big deal around here. It doesn’t take long to figure out why — with their gorgeous glazes, obsession-worthy small batch releases, and unbeatable hand-crafted design, you simply can’t find these one-of-a-kind pieces elsewhere. The Asheville-based brand knows how to keep us on our toes, too, because they’re always releasing seasonal glazes that are available for a limited time only. They swept us away to a field of falling leaves with the Harvest Moon glaze and made us feel nostalgic when they released a small-batch tea party set. With the holidays just around the corner, it should come as no surprise that they have yet another irresistible shade coming out, perfect for gifting or sprucing up your dinner table. Meet Rococo, a rosy shade of pink that you’re going to want to snatch up right away.
LIFESTYLE
reviewed.com

Our Place released a frosty new color just in time for the holidays

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The brand behind the Insta-famous Always Pan just launched two of its best-selling products in a brand new color. Plot twist: it's actually the perfect shade for the upcoming winter season. Whether you're dreaming of a Blue Christmas or you're hoping to gift an appropriate cooking vessel to the cerulean lover in your life, Blanch is the delightfully pastel blue—available for Our Place's Always Pan and Perfect Pot—that's giving us major winter wonderland vibes.
RECIPES
wrbl.com

Sunshine Finally Returns Just In Time For Halloween!

Saturday is going to be another mostly cloudy day with passing light showers possible. Temps will only get up into the low 60s for today. Sunday though, is looking much better with decreasing clouds and temps around 70 degrees. The first part of the workweek looks great with some clouds...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Just In Time#Coffee
mouseinfo.com

‘Disney On Ice presents Dream Big’ returns to the Southland just in time for the 2021 holiday season

Disney on Ice presents DREAM BIG is coming back to So Cal. just in time to bring some much-needed family fun for the holiday season! If you’re in or near Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, or Ontario, you’ll want to join this adventure as your favorite Disney characters fulfill their dreams through the spectacle of world-class figure skating.
LOS ANGELES, CA
attractionsmagazine.com

Holidays at Legoland Florida returns for the ‘Most Bricktacular’ time of the year

Legoland Florida Resort is gearing up to deck the halls for Holidays at Legoland, happening on select dates in November and December. This year’s event will feature new seasonal entertainment, exclusive character meet-and-greets, a wintery atmosphere and a 30-foot-tall Lego tree — and it’s all included in general admission!. Holidays...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
wccbcharlotte.com

Santa To Visit Charlotte-Area Malls Just In Time For The Holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Santa is coming to town! He will be visiting Charlotte-area Simon properties for photos and visits beginning Friday, November 12th at SouthPark and Friday, November 19th at Concord Mills. Residents in the area are invited to come early and capture the tradition of photos with Santa through...
CHARLOTTE, NC
104.5 KDAT

Significant Number of Workers Are Asleep on the Job But Not in Iowa

So if you hear dead air, just assume I dozed off because I didn't get enough sleep. It's a crazy time in the world these days and "work/life balance" has become more important yet more elusive than ever. It's a time when folks are holding on for dear life to their jobs because they see so many others having theirs fall by the wayside. It leads to long hours at the office (or home office). It's well documented that lack of proper sleep can impact our effectiveness on the job, to the point where a new survey says 1 in 4 people actually fall asleep AT WORK.
IOWA STATE
CHICAGO READER

Bandcamp Friday returns just in time to save you from holiday shipping delays

I’ve already begun to miss Halloween, because I’m not looking forward to being bombarded by Christmas every time I walk outside for two straight months. But I suppose it can’t hurt to remind any of y’all who celebrate some form of gift-giving holiday to get presents for your loved ones early, and not just because Louis DeJoy is still in charge of the parts of the post office he hasn’t dismantled: Hanukkah begins at sundown on November 28. If you’ve got a music fanatic in your life, Bandcamp is a great spot to find gifts that aren’t obvious, since indie musicians and labels use the site to sell vinyl, cassettes, CDs, T-shirts, zines, and even books (Patrick Shiroishi, for example, has published a chapbook of writing and artwork from Asian American musicians in conjunction with Hidemi, his new album on Jordan Reyes’s American Dreams label).
INTERNET
104.5 KDAT

Tony Hawk Visited Iowa, and a MASSIVE Trend Ensued

Tony Hawk is widely regarded as the greatest skateboarder of all time. There are many reasons Hawk is held in such high-esteem, but here are five to give you a solid idea of how the GOAT became the GOAT. 1. Of the 103 competitions in his career, he won 73...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Automate Your Holiday Display With This Bestselling Outdoor Light Timer

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases. Outdoor holiday displays are a labor of love. Sure, they take a substantial amount of time, money and maintenance but after all that work is said and done they bring nothing but joy to every lucky onlooker. Unless, of course, someone forgets to turn them on. D’oh! If you’re still turning your lights on and off manually I think it’s about time you treat yourself to one less responsibility and hand it over to an electric outdoor timer.
ELECTRONICS
KTVU FOX 2

Vaccinating kids in time for the holidays

First doses of the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 years old will be available at many county and clinic vaccination events this weekend. Appointment are filling up quickly and some sites are already fully booked. Some parents hope to get their kids immunized in time for the holidays.
KIDS
104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids, IA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy