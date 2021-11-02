Just in Time for the Holidays This Dangerous Challenge Returns to Iowa

I’ve already begun to miss Halloween, because I’m not looking forward to being bombarded by Christmas every time I walk outside for two straight months. But I suppose it can’t hurt to remind any of y’all who celebrate some form of gift-giving holiday to get presents for your loved ones early, and not just because Louis DeJoy is still in charge of the parts of the post office he hasn’t dismantled: Hanukkah begins at sundown on November 28. If you’ve got a music fanatic in your life, Bandcamp is a great spot to find gifts that aren’t obvious, since indie musicians and labels use the site to sell vinyl, cassettes, CDs, T-shirts, zines, and even books (Patrick Shiroishi, for example, has published a chapbook of writing and artwork from Asian American musicians in conjunction with Hidemi, his new album on Jordan Reyes’s American Dreams label).
