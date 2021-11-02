CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay Leno on Why He Still Works at 71: I Don't Want to Be ‘a Rich Guy That Sits in the Pool'

By Nicolas Vega, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince his first appearance on "The Tonight Show" in 1977, Jay Leno has more or less worked in showbusiness non-stop. Nearly 45 years later at age 71, he still hosts multiple TV shows and has a full slate of stand-up comedy dates booked. His long-standing approach toward work was...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

The Independent

Jay Leno breaks world quarter-mile speed record in Tesla

Jay Leno broke a world record driving the Tesla Model S Plaid earlier this year, now holding the quarter-mile world record time for a stock production car. He achieved the feat while filming an episode of Jay Leno’s Garage, which will air later this month on 10 November. In a...
Popculture

Doja Cat's 'Atlantis' Halloween Costume Is a Must-See

At least one celebrity hasn't forgotten about Disney's Atlantis: The Lost Empire. Singer Doja Cat went all out to bring Princess Kida to life for her Halloween costume. The "Need to Know" singer shared a look at the intricate costume on Instagram back on Oct. 21, the day Doja Cat celebrated her birthday.
hiphollywood.com

Darius McCrary Engaged To Rick James’ Ex-Wife

Darius McCrary has been in the news as of late. Last week the former “Family Matters” star revealed he’s engaged after photos and videos posted by trans reality star Sidney Starr went viral. Folks online quickly thought the two were a couple, but according to McCrary they’re just friends. He said as much in a video with his TV mom Jo Marie Payton and also said he’s got a fiancé.
primetimer.com

Ron Howard blames his hair loss on anxiety over Henry Winkler becoming more popular on Happy Days

In his new memoir with brother Clint Howard, The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family, the actor/director detailed how he developed a stress-induced skin condition that resulted in his hair "falling out in alarming clumps" during the early years of Happy Days. "It did not escape my notice that as the season went on, the Fonz was getting more and more screen time," Howard writes. "I didn't handle my stress particularly well. I probably would have benefited from seeing a psychotherapist … Instead, I kept everything inside." Howard stresses his anxiety was over the Fonz, not Henry Winkler.
demotix.com

Tom Cruise Has a New Appearance, And It’s Not Nice at All

People change all the time, for better and worse. But, today we have images of Tom Cruise that show the actors looking quite different than what we’re used to. The Mission Impossible star attended a baseball game during the weekend and he looked nothing like his old self. The rumor that started immediately is that he underwent plastic surgery procedures.
thefocus.news

Is Donna actually leaving The Bold And The Beautiful?

In a recent episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Quinn puts Donna on notice, leading fans to wonder whether she could actually be leaving the soap. Quinn goes full force at Donna after learning about her and Eric and it seems that things can only erupt from here. Viewers wait as Quinn has an ultimatum to make.
Radar Online.com

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Salary Revealed As $250K, While Head Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Was To Earn Less Than $8K

The budget for Rust has been revealed in the wake of the on-set fatal shooting that claimed the life of the western film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was set to star, while his production company – El Dorado – was slated to back the New Mexico-based project. Less than three weeks into filming, however, he was handed a real gun that contained a live round that ended up killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
wonderwall.com

Allstate's 'Mayhem' actor opens up about his multiple amputations, more news ICYMI

Dean Winters — the man who many know as "Mayhem" from the Allstate Insurance commercials or Liz Lemon's terrible on-off boyfriend Dennis from "30 Rock" — has lived in pain every single day for a dozen years following three amputations. Back in the summer of 2009, the "Oz" alum, 57, went to the doctor with a bad fever. While in the doctor's office, he collapsed and was rushed via ambulance to a local hospital. While en route, Dean technically died, as his heart stopped beating for over two minutes. After medics revived him, Dean spent three weeks in the ICU. Then, while recovering at home, the "Rescue Me" star contracted a bacterial infection and suffered through multiple operations and gangrene, which resulted in the amputation of two toes and half of one of his thumbs. "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain," he told Page Six. "I've got neuropathy on, you know, on a whole different level where I can't feel my hands and my feet. But if I stepped on a pebble, it's like I go through the roof." Further discussing the pain, he said, "It's a very weird dichotomy. It's like, it's very hard to figure out. Nothing you can do about it. I've been sucking it up because, you know, the alternative is not a place where I want to be."
The Independent

Why Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s breakup hits different for Muslim fans

Fans of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik (known more commonly as Zayn) woke up to shocking news this morning: that the couple had broken up, according to reports from websites like TMZ, and that Zayn had allegedly physically assaulted Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid. The split caused more heartache than a “Brangelina” or “Bennifer” breakup — at least for millennial Muslims who have been ardent supporters of Gigi and Zayn’s relationship, however unconventional it may have been by traditional Muslim standards.Ever since One Direction emerged on the music scene through X Factor more than a decade ago, I was a fan...
Americajr.com

WATCH: Ford, Jay Leno and Keith Urban at SEMA Show 2021

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at the Las Vegas Convention Center for the 2021 SEMA Show. In this video, watch for the Ford vehicle reveal on the first day. You’ll see car enthusiast Jay Leno as well as country music singer Keith Urban. Urban sent his 1969 Mustang to the Ford team to be customized. The car was a 2nd anniversary gift from his wife, Nicole Kidman. This was his first time seeing the car with all of its new upgrades. Ford also introduced an all-electric F-100 Eliminator concept pickup truck. It features an electric crate engine designed for retrofitting internal combustion engine vehicles.
