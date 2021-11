This is the fourth time where I write some truths about the Dodgers going into the next season. The report after last season was the best one to write about, for good reason. This off-season promises to be the most turbulent one we’ve seen since after the 2014 season. There are so many players that will be free agents, labor issues, and possible rule changes that could turn the off-season into quite a mess. So, here it goes.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO