Raiders’ Henry Ruggs involved in Las Vegas car accident

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said President Biden 's administration is ready to fight for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for large businesses following a court ruling that went against the federal mandate. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they...
(CNN) — A lawsuit has been filed following the Astroworld Festival tragedy that left eight people dead and dozens injured in Houston on Friday night. A concertgoer who was injured during the festival is suing rapper and producer Travis Scott, who was the organizer of the Astroworld Festival, as well as entertainment company Live Nation, concert promoter Scoremore and others involved in the event, according to the lawsuit obtained by CNN.
HOUSTON (AP) — Investigators are expected to examine the design of safety barriers and the use of crowd control in determining what led to a crush of spectators at a Houston music festival that left eight people dead and hundreds more injured. Authorities planned to use videos, witness interviews and...
Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw took a strong stance against Aaron Rodgers Sunday after the Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed he was not vaccinated against COVID-19 despite the initial belief that he had gotten a vaccine. Bradshaw addressed the Rodgers’ situation during "FOX NFL Sunday," saying Rodgers "lied"...
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden, just under a year into his presidency, has delivered on a key campaign promise to work across the aisle to deliver the largest investment ever in restoring crumbling U.S. roads, bridges and other types of physical infrastructure. But it's still not clear whether the bill...
Tens of thousands of people are taking to the streets in Glasgow, Scotland, to demand action on climate change at COP26, the climate change summit held by the United Nations. The protest occurring in Glasgow, where world leaders have been gathered all week, is expected to be one of the biggest protests on record for the climate summit, the BBC reported.
A fuel tanker exploded following a collision with another truck in Sierra Leone on Friday, killing dozens of people and injuring more than 100 others. Deputy Health Minister Amara Jambai told Reuters that at least 99 people had died and many more were seeking treatment across the country’s capital city.
Comments / 1