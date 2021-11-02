CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did This Costco Shopper Just Figure Out How to Get Early Black Friday Deals?

By Madison Miller
 5 days ago
Halloween is now behind us, which means that stores and companies are going full force into the holiday season.

Stores already have holiday music playing and red and green decorations and gifts littering the aisles. When it comes to holiday shopping, however, many people choose to save their shopping for right around Black Friday.

Black Friday is the massive shopping holiday full of deals just about everywhere that takes place the day after Thanksgiving. Typically, sales stretch through the weekend and then end with Cyber Monday deals.

Costco Black Friday Savings

Now, one TikTok user may be helping some consumers crack the code on how to do some Black Friday shopping early. Specifically, Erika Kullberg is sharing how to get early deals over at Costco. Recently, the retailer revealed that there are pre-holiday savings starting on November 14.

There will be sales throughout the month extending all the way to Black Friday deals on November 26. For example, the store currently has a La Table 13 qt Air Fryer for $79.99, which is $40 off the original price. There are typically two fears for avid Black Friday shoppers — your item will sell out before you can buy it or you’ll buy an item and it will then be available for less money.

This new Costco hack will prevent both of these fears from coming true. Kullberg urged her viewers to buy whatever item they have in their sights at Costco. Then they can take advantage of the price adjustment policy the store has. This allows people to get the difference back if an item goes on sale within 30 days of purchase.

@erikakullberg Secret hack to get early access to Black Friday deals 🤯 #personalfinance #moneytok #lawyer #money ♬ original sound – Money Lawyer Erika

That means if you order anything at Costco now, you should be able to get the price difference when Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales roll around. Kullberg says the fine print states, “if your purchase was made online at Costco.com and was within 30 days prior to the change in price.”

Kullbeg has created a following on both TikTok and YouTube for her advice. She is an attorney and chief executive officer at Plug and Law. Her content is usually sharing the fine print companies and businesses have that most people wouldn’t know about. Someone has to read that fine print and terms and conditions, after all.

Target Early Deals

The common trend this year seems to be giving people even earlier deals than we’ve had for previous years.

A big part of this is due to the different shortages and delays that are occurring with the delivery system. Many companies are urging people to shop and ship as soon as possible.

Target is amongst many companies offering early deals. The company just kicked off its Holiday Best Deals event, which is a sale across many different categories offered. There are huge savings for headphones, toys, TVs, kitchen essentials, clothes, and many more items. Each Sunday of the holiday season the retailer is coming out with new discounts.

According to Today, Target also offers the Holiday Price Match Guarantee. If you buy something and then see the price dropped you can request a price adjustment any time before December 24.

