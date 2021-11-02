CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COP26: Boris Johnson cautiously optimistic on climate progress

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrime Minister Boris Johnson has said there is "a long way to go" in the fight to curb climate change - but he is "cautiously optimistic". Speaking at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, he said the doomsday clock "is still ticking", but "we've got a bomb disposal team on...

www.bbc.com

Related
Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
David Attenborough
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ed Miliband
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Narendra Modi
Wired

Island Nations Unable to Attend UN Climate Talks May Vanish

Island nations in the Pacific often play a major role at UN climate conferences. The speeches and coalition-building of leaders from nations that will soon vanish beneath rising sea levels act as a powerful reminder of the real stakes. For obvious reasons, these leaders also tend to push hard for ambitious climate deals that will protect the most vulnerable countries.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu#Indian
The Independent

Cop26: Boris Johnson lashes out at world leaders for failing to make climate pledges needed

Boris Johnson has lashed out at other world leaders for failing to make the commitments needed to halt the climate emergency, at the close of the G20 summit.A visibly frustrated prime minister admitted the Rome gathering had fallen short of what was required to put the Cop26 summit on course for success in Glasgow.Promises made to tackle the climate crisis are “starting to sound hollow”, Mr Johnson told a press conference – when the “solution is clear”.And he agreed a pledge for all the biggest economies to achieve net zero emissions was “vague”, after the G20 failed to set a...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: Climate change could cause civilisation collapse ‘like fall of Roman Empire’, warns Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has issued an apocalyptic warning that civilisation could collapse “like the Roman Empire” unless runaway climate change is stopped.En route to the G20 summit in Rome, the prime minister said the world could “go backwards” – as it did after its famous empire fell – unless a deal to halt the climate emergency is struck at the Cop26 summit.“Humanity, civilisation and society can go backwards as well as forwards and when they start to go wrong, they can go wrong at extraordinary speed,” Mr Johnson said.“You saw that with the decline and fall of the Roman Empire.”And...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Boris Johnson to fly from Glasgow to London despite giving climate warning at Cop26

Boris Johnson will fly back to London from the Cop26 summit, despite pleading with fellow leaders to act now to save the planet.The prime minister cannot take the train from Glasgow tomorrow because it would take too long, his spokesman claimed.He defended the decision on the grounds that his plane uses “sustainable” fuel - and said the emissions produced will be offset.It comes after fierce criticism of the government for making flying and driving cheaper in last week’s Budget, widening the gulf with sky-high train fares after a decade of inflation-linked price rises.Mr Johnson is only attending the first...
U.K.
