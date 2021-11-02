CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Services

Targeted PetCare Multi-Cat Litter

petbusiness
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTargeted PetCare's new product in their recycled paper line, Fresh News,...

www.petbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
petbusiness

Alpha Paw Color-Changing Cat Litter

Alpha Paw Genius Litter is a simple solution to a problem that millions of cat parents around the world face every day. With Genius Litter, one glance alerts owners to irregular values in their cat’s urine such as blood, alkaline, bilirubin, or abnormal PH levels so they can take the necessary measures.
PETS
WKRG

Best dust-free cat litter

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s no secret that cats are sensitive creatures, especially when it comes to their litter boxes. And when they’re finished using their bathroom, most cats will bury their waste, which can kick up tons of dust if you’re using normal litter formulas. Thus, many companies have now developed their own dust-free cat litter solutions to avoid this mess.
PET SERVICES
pawtracks.com

The best cat litter under $25 that doesn’t stick to paws

You’ve carefully placed your cat’s litter box in an area that’s quiet and out of the way, and you’ve made sure that it’s on a floor that’s easy to clean, like tile or linoleum. You may have even purchased a litter-catching mat to help keep your cat from tracking the litter through your home, but you can still see trails of litter that follow your cat from room to room. Litter tracking is a common issue, and some litters are worse than others when it comes to sticking to your cat’s paws. We’ve highlighted three top-reviewed cat litters that are all under $25. These litters are designed to minimize tracking and to not stick to your cat’s paws, so they get left behind in the box instead of finding their way into your home.
PET SERVICES
petbusiness

How Can Retailers Take Advantage of the Growing Cat Litter Market?

Waste management is arguably the most unpleasant, inconvenient part of having a pet. For cat owners, purchasing litter is a big deal. The litter determines whether or not waste will be tracked into other areas of the house, a messy clean up or if there'll be a potent (and not pleasant) scent.
PET SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Multi#Odor#Petcare Multi Cat Litter
petsplusmag.com

Purina Completes $250M Expansion of Cat Litter Factory

(PRESS RELEASE) BLOOMFIELD – Purina leaders gathered in southeast Missouri to celebrate the completion of a $250 million expansion at the company’s Bloomfield, Missouri, cat litter factory. The project adds two new buildings to the 1.1 million-square-foot campus in southeast Missouri and expands capacity and production capabilities for Purina’s high-performing Tidy Cats litter products, the number one cat litter brand in the United States based on sales. The expansion results in 75 new positions at the factory, which now employs more than 450 people.
PET SERVICES
arcamax.com

My Pet World: Cat’s behavior offers hint on how to train him to use the litter box

I have a cat that appeared at my door about seven years ago. He has now become an indoor/outdoor cat. He has been neutered and has his yearly check-ups at the vet. He sleeps indoors some days and some nights but will not use a litter box. I find myself running home to let him out any afternoon he is inside, plus he wakes up in the middle of the night to be let out. Is there any way to train him to use a litter box? He uses one when he is confined at the vet's office when he is boarded. – Barbara, Hollywood Florida.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Best Life

Kroger Just Said Shoppers Are Barred From Doing This in Stores

As the largest supermarket chain in the U.S., Kroger stores see millions of customers on a regular basis. But if you regularly shop at this grocery store, there are a few things to be wary about. In October, Kroger had to pull trays of ground turkey due to plastic contamination, and just this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that a voluntary recall would affect seven different salads and wraps sold exclusively at Kroger. Now, the chain itself is sending out a warning, notifying shoppers that it will not allow one thing in its stores, despite rumors to the contrary. Read on to find out what Kroger says its customers are not allowed to do.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

Walmart Is Pulling This One Food From All of Its Stores Immediately, FDA Says

About 42 percent of Americans visit Walmart in person or online at least once a week, many of whom are buying groceries, the retailer reports. And if you're one of them, and you've already done your shopping at Walmart this week, there's a new recall announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that you need to know about. One food product that was distributed nationally to Walmart stores and sold via its website is being recalled because of its levels of arsenic. To find out if you bought the recalled item in your Walmart haul recently, and what to do if so, read on.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
althealthworks.com

Heinz Ketchup isn’t even a ketchup anymore, government health body rules

There are plenty of people who don’t always agree with Israel’s government, but many in the natural health movement are likely to agree with its health ministry’s latest ruling. Food companies are notorious for bending the rules when it comes to labeling their products: calling almond beverages “milk” when they...
FOOD & DRINKS
talkbusiness.net

Walmart tests replacements for plastic shopping bags

Walmart is testing a new replacement for single-use plastic shopping bags. Working with Closed Loop Partners’ Consortium to reinvent the bag, Walmart is testing several concepts, including some that use mobile technology. CVS and Target are also part of the consortium. Jane Ewing, senior vice president of sustainability at Walmart,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
92.9 WTUG

Warning: Don’t Buy These Items At Walmart

Here are the top 5 items consumer watchdogs suggest we NOT buy at Walmart. The reasons not to buy vary from price to quality. It's not the taste that’s the problem. It’s the price. Walmart sells peanut butter at a higher price than other stores. The difference isn't huge but will add up over a period of time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 10 Holiday Items on Sale

It's finally November, which means it's time to start gearing up for the holiday feasts ahead. Preparing early may be more important this ever this year as high prices, shortages of pantry staples, and shipping delays continue to impact supermarkets across the country. Thankfully, Costco is doing its part to...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
northgwinnettvoice.com

Three local restaurants fail recent health inspections

Three local restaurants were given failing scores on their most recent health inspections following routine visits by the Georgia Department of Public Health. The three restaurants were Cuppoki inside the Mall of Georgia, Mika French Sushi in Sugar Hill and The Cheesecake Factory at the Mall of Georgia. The first...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy