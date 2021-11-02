PHOTOS: Fall is in full swing across Zagreb

Last week, the discovery of the oldest known piece of artificially colored jewelry in Japan was unveiled. Although the Mainchi reported that the 23,000-year-old bead was actually unearthed five years ago, the finding was made only made public this month in anticipation of its debut at the Okinawa Prefectural Museum and Art Museum in Naha, Japan. The bead, which is considered a prime example of early creative development, is expected to provide valuable information about Paleolithic culture.
The bead was carved from a tusk shell and painted with a red pigment, only of which traces remain in the groove of the...
