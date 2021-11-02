What G20's endorsement of a global minimum tax means for large corporations

Leaders at the Group of 20 summit in Rome are expressing broad support for sweeping changes in how big global companies are taxed. The goal: deterring multinationals from stashing profits in countries where they pay little or no taxes — commonly known as tax havens. The proposal was finalized in October among 136 countries and sent to the G-20 for a final look after complex talks overseen by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. It would update a century's worth of international taxation rules to cope with changes brought by digitalization and globalization. The most important feature: a...
Starbucks workers from three stores in Buffalo, New York, landed a major victory this past week. The National Labor Relations Board has allowed the stores to cast their vote for a union, striking down the company’s desire for a single vote from the 20 stores in the area. Should the votes turn in favor of a union, it would be Starbucks’ first union in the country.
The long-running Lebanese English-language newspaper — The Daily Star — has shut down after struggling financially for years. Former editor-in-chief Rami Khouri answers our questions about the paper’s legacy and impact. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
The Covid 19 pandemic, which ensued major new concerns in an already problem-ridden world, continues. As we saw the norms across countries change, the pandemic brought with it fears and havoc like never before. It will be long before we see the end of this disease but the virus has...
The Biden administration is reportedly weighing the potential market consequences of shutting down an oil pipeline in Michigan, drawing criticism from opponents. Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, Biden's energy secretary, predicted Sunday that heating prices will rise this winter regardless of the Biden administration's decision on the pipeline. "Yeah, this is going to happen. It will be more expensive this year than last year," Granholm told CNN.
Some have continued to hold out hope that a fourth stimulus check could be on the way, as rising costs due to inflation lead to more struggles for families that still have yet to recover from the COVID-19 Pandemic. However, even as Congress moves to pass other legislation which provides other relief and aid to the country, a direct payment is not in cards—and no one should expect to see a check deposited in their accounts in November.
Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
Political partisanship is a better predictor of the fear of dying of COVID-19 than coronavirus cases and deaths, according to new research that examined search data from Google. The study, published in PLOS One, uncovered significant differences between states that supported Hillary Clinton and states that supported Donald Trump in 2016.
Back in February, we wrote about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates after he warned that bioterrorism and climate change are the next biggest threats facing humanity. Gates warned that “somebody who wants to cause damage could engineer a virus. So that means the chance of running into this is more than just the naturally caused epidemics like the current one.”
President Biden appeared to mock the intelligence of the American people on Saturday when discussing the ongoing supply chain crises in America, questioning whether "they'd understand" the topic at hand. Biden's remarks came during a press conference as he answered a question from a reporter on criticism he has faced...
Right-wing media outlet Newsmax was forced to put out two statements this week in response to tweets from its own White House correspondent that claimed that vaccines gave you a glow that allowed you to be tracked.Newsmax executive vice president and chief content officer Elliot Jacobson said: “Newsmax is a strong proponent that Covid-19 vaccines are overarchingly safe and effective, while at the same time raising concerns that mandates infringe on personal liberty and privacy.”He continued: “We have seen no evidence to suggest Luciferase or Luciferin are present in any vaccines or that they are used as any sort...
The US is developing a high output laser to counter hypersonic missiles and drones deployed by China after conducting successful tests. On edge are US leaders who have witnessed China leapfrog them in several technologies, which prompted a lack of technology defense against them. US aerospace, defense firms develop high...
EXCLUSIVE: TheGrio spoke with White House officials and members of Congress to get the break down of federal dollars earmarked for Black farmers, clean water in Black communities, crime prevention, better housing and more. The White House and members U.S. Congress have been dropping hints that they are nearing a...
The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has granted an Emergency Stay on the enforcement of President Biden’s federal vaccine mandate, after Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry on Friday filed a lawsuit to stop the mandate.
BEIJING, Aug 5 (Reuters) - (This August 5 story corrected para 11 to say issuance of new passports for non-urgent travel suspended, not approval of non-urgent travel suspended) China reported on Thursday a decline in locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for the first time this week, and a health official said...
If not for the crisis facing Haitians at the border, many people would still question me when I say that immigration is indeed a Black issue. While Haiti is fresh in our psyche, it would be detrimental to Haitian asylum seekers to neglect to see the broader scope of challenges facing diverse populations of Black immigrants. As much as Haitian migrants want relief, they understand the impact of America’s immigration crisis on fellow Black immigrants at and within the border.
LONDON — U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has called on oil-producing nations to immediately increase crude supplies to mitigate the surging cost of living. On Thursday, oil cartel OPEC and its allies agreed to continue with their current output plan, deciding against loosening the taps despite U.S. pressure to help cool the market.
The Democrats’ $1.75 trillion social spending bill would massively increase fines imposed on employers for occupational hazards. President Biden’s vaccine mandate will be enforced through such penalties. Businesses with over 100 employees must ensure by Jan. 4 that their workers are either fully vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, according...
