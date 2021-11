Jennifer O’Neill has been named chief operating officer at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, according to a Thursday announcement. “It gives me great pleasure to welcome back Jennifer O’Neill to the Saint Barnabas Medical Center family,” said Richard Davis, newly named CEO and president, SBMC. “Jennifer is a passionate and innovative leader who is focused on excellence. She has a proven track record of improving the quality of care for our patients throughout the hospital and in the community.”

LIVINGSTON, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO