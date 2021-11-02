CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
All eyes on Australia's coal industry at COP26

wbaa.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralia says it is committed to addressing climate change, yet the country exports huge amounts of coal and natural gas. As NPR’s...

www.wbaa.org

Comments / 0

IBTimes

Failed Energy Policy: The Driving Force Behind Europe’s Energy Crunch

Temperatures in Europe plummet, demand for natural gas increases. Wind production falls by as much as 15%, requiring more natural gas. With limited supplies, Europe sees benchmark prices for natural gas rise 500%. Enter Russian President Vladimir Putin, offering to rescue Europe from the brink of energy disaster. The bargain? Approval of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a project that will render Europe even more beholden to Russia for future energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Scott Morrison is hiding behind future technologies, when we should just deploy what already exists

At the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow last week, more than 40 countries pledged to phase out coal-fired power. Some were big coal-using countries such as Poland, Canada and Vietnam – however Australia was not among them. Australia was similarly absent for a methane reduction pledge. Achieving the Paris Agreement — limiting global warming to well below 2℃ and preferably 1.5℃ — requires the rapid phase out of coal, oil and fossil gas. Failure to do so will spell the end of the Great Barrier Reef and make a large swathe of Australia virtually unlivable. Yet the Morrison government’s technology-driven net-zero...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

Australian companies are facing more climate-focused ESG resolutions than ever before, and they are paying quiet dividends

In 2020, for the first time in Australia, more than half the shareholders of a public company voted in support of a climate change resolution put forward by shareholders in the face of opposition from the company’s board of directors. The resolution, advanced at Woodside Petroleum’s annual general meeting, called for the company to establish hard targets to bring its own emissions and the emissions caused by the use of its products globally in line with the Paris Agreement to keep global warming below two degrees. A similar resolution followed at this year’s AGL annual general meeting, gaining the support of...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Australia’s commitment to coal is putting my country of Kiribati in danger

When I came into office as president of Kiribati in 2003, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) had released its third assessment report and, like my predecessors, I believed the report’s projected rise in sea levels posed a real threat to the survival for those of us on the frontline. Accordingly, in my first address at the UN General Assembly in 2004 I drew attention to the dangers posed by climate change, especially to small island nations like Kiribati and other Pacific island countries.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

BHP coal deal shines light on climate tech divide

MELBOURNE, Nov 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It almost requires specialist mining equipment to get to the bottom of BHP’s (BHP.AX), (BHPB.L) latest deal. It agreed on Monday to sell a coking coal business for $1.35 billion, but a rapid increase in the steelmaking ingredient’s price makes it hard to ascertain its underlying worth. What’s more, Stanmore Resources’ (SMR.AX) comparatively small size and the aversion of banks to the fossil fuel means it’s having to jump through some financing hoops. At its essence, though, the deal is a bold bet against climate technology.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

As Papua New Guinea struggles with COVID, Australia must step up its 'vaccine diplomacy'

As our nearest neighbour, Papua New Guinea, struggles to contain a rampaging COVID outbreak, the question arises of how much Australia is doing to help. Is the emergency assistance Australia offers enough in a country whose health infrastructure was already under siege before the pandemic? An ancillary question is whether Canberra’s “vaccine diplomacy” in the Indo-Pacific is losing ground against an aggressive Chinese push to make available its Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines across the region. This is a classic case of a health emergency meeting soft diplomatic power in Australia’s own strategic backyard. China has distributed more than 1 billion doses of its...
PUBLIC HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Research Shows that Solar and Wind Enough to Power Most Major Countries

Strategies for decarbonizing electricity infrastructure are hot as the globe watches the United Nations COP26 climate meeting in Glasgow, Scotland. On the other hand, Renewables detractors challenge the reliability of systems that rely on intermittent supplies. A recent study headed by the University of California, Irvine experts, confronts the issue of dependability head-on.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Global push to net zero will trigger fossil fuel crash and fastest adopters of renewables will win big, study finds

About half of the world’s fossil fuel assets may become worthless in fifteen years as countries rapidly transition to renewables under net zero policies, according to new research.The new paper, published in Nature Energy on Thursday, said the decarbonising efforts adopted by countries will slow down the demand for fossils, making the prices more volatile. Continuing with excess production may lead to “unburnable” stranded assets, making them worthless by 2036, it added. The paper estimated that the risk of producing far more oil and gas than required for future demand would lead to a massive £8.1 trillion to £10.3 trillion...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

Charted: Why coal is such a big deal at COP26

The chart above illustrates why the new pledge by dozens of countries to phase out coal in the 2030s and 2040s at the COP26 summit has been one of the most attention-grabbing developments this week. "Seeing major coal-burning economies such as Viet Nam, Indonesia, South Korea and Ukraine commit to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NME

Pikachu protests Japan’s refusal to reduce coal consumption at COP26

A group of activists dressed up as everyone’s favourite Pokémon, Pikachu have turned up at the UN’s climate change conference to protest Japan’s refusal to reduce coal consumption. At the conference, Japanese officials refused to sign a pledge to reduce their coal consumption. As it stands, the country is the...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

New Zealand PM says trade won't trump China rights concerns

New Zealand will not shy away from criticising China's human rights record to protect its lucrative trade relationship with Beijing, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said in an interview. Ardern said earlier this year that New Zealand's differences with China on human rights were becoming "harder to reconcile", but her government would continue to point out areas of concern to Beijing. ns/arb/dan
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

COP26: here's what it would take to end coal power worldwide

More than 40 countries have signed an agreement at COP26, the latest UN climate change summit in Glasgow, to phase out coal in electricity generation. The signatories include some of the world's biggest coal burners: Canada, Poland, Vietnam, South Korea, Ukraine and Indonesia. The larger of these economies pledge to cease using coal in their power sectors in the 2030s, while the smaller ones promise the same during the following decade.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Several countries pledge to phase out coal

GLASGOW, Scotland – In the fight to curb climate change, several major coal-using nations announced steps Thursday to wean themselves – at times slowly – off of the heavily polluting fossil fuel. The pledges to phase out coal come on top of other promises made at the U.N. climate summit...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Cop26: are we finally saying goodbye to coal?

The Science Weekly podcast is in Glasgow, where we are bringing listeners daily episodes from Cop26. Each morning you will hear from one of the Guardian’s award-winning environment team. Today, host Madeleine Finlay talks to the Guardian’s energy correspondent Jillian Ambrose about plans to end coal use. And as Cop26 week one draws to a close U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry gives his thoughts.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

COP26: Quitting coal and rebounding CO2 emissions

Here are five things you need to know about the COP26 climate change conference on Thursday. Countries such as Poland, Vietnam and Chile, which rely heavily on coal - the single biggest contributor to global warming - are committing to move away from it. More than 40 countries have signed up to a statement to quit the use of the fossil fuel, and the UK government says 190 nations and organisations have pledged to stop using it. "The end of coal is in sight," says Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng. But some of the world's biggest coal-dependent countries, including Australia, India, China and the US, didn't sign up, which makes for "glaring gaps", according to shadow business secretary Ed Miliband. There is also nothing about moving away from oil and gas, he adds. Follow our updates as the COP26 summit focuses on energy.
ENVIRONMENT
pbs.org

COP26 president says end of coal is ‘in sight’

The president of the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow on Thursday said “the end of coal is in sight,” as several major coal-using nations announced steps Thursday to wean themselves off of the heavily polluting fossil fuel. “I think we can say with confidence that coal is no longer king,”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

