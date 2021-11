Ever wonder how all of those intense foot chases across our favorite crime dramas are filmed? Truthfully, I’ve never actually thought about it until now, however, unsurprisingly it’s not via a cameraman with solid endurance. I suppose that would result in incredibly choppy (and nauseating) footage in the first place. Fortunately for us, Wolf Entertainment continues to come in clutch with the behind-the-scenes sneak peeks, showing us how some of our favorite scenes are filmed over on “Chicago P.D.”

