The slumping Chicago Bears head to Pittsburgh looking to get back on track against a Steelers’ team that has turned things around for the positive. It could be the classic case of two teams headed in opposite directions. The Chicago Bears were 3-2 after back-to-back wins over the Lions and Raiders. But the club has now dropped three in a row and find themselves in third place in the NFC North.

