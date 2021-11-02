CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix gets into video games with its mobile app

By Kyle Campbell (GLHF)
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Netflix Games is updating its mobile app on Nov. 3 for Android and iOS later on to include video games.

The Netflix Mobile App will come with five games at release. Two of them are based on the wildly popular Stranger Things series, while three are original titles.

Games that’ll be available on the Netflix Mobile App at launch include:

  • Stranger Things: 1984
  • Stranger Things 3
  • Shooting Hoops
  • Card Blast
  • Teeter Up

Netflix claims there are more exclusive games on the way for Netflix Games, and there will be no extra fees or in-app purchases. You will need a Netflix subscription to play any of the games, though.

A post over on the Netflix blog offers more insight into how subscribers will get the games. Basically, a tab for games will appear once the app is updated, and you can download whichever titles you want via a dropdown menu. Every profile on a Netflix account can access these games, and some will be available even if there’s no signal or connection for your phone — if they aren’t online multiplayer games, of course.

I suppose it was only a matter of time before Netflix went from adapting video games like League of Legends to making its own. Then there are franchises like The Witcher, which has a massive audience within games already that is separate from the Netflix series about to enter its second season.

It’ll be interesting to see if the company does anything with its properties as it moves into games. Me? I’m hoping for a side-scrolling platformer based on Castlevania. A Symphony of the Night if you will.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

