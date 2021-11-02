Celebrating Native American Heritage Month

DescriptionOff of the San Joaquin River in Central California lays a nearly untouched 20 acres of land. The US Green Builders Council of Central California, the San Joaquin River Conservancy, and the Advocates for Indigenous California Language Survival have all come together to maintain the beauty and history of this land and the original peoples on it. The land will be preserved and grown using traditional indigenous practices, as well as holding a unique, highly sustainable Indigenous and Environmental Resource Center. Hear the hopes and dreams of some of the amazing women helping to bring this vision to life!

