Celebrations

Celebrating Native American Heritage Month

cmac.tv
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of National Native American Heritage Month, we want to highlight stories from our fellow Native community! See below for the variety of programs, discussions, and documentaries in honor of this month:. Sharing Cultures:...

arcamax.com

Places in the United States with Native American meanings

Places in the United States with Native American meanings. The second Monday in October marks Indigenous Peoples' Day, a holiday honoring Native American people and culture. Ever since the first Columbus Day in 1792—and especially since the late 20th century when the observance became an official national holiday—Indigenous people have protested against the holiday, also the second Monday of October. The European colonial settling of America, beginning with Christopher Columbus, resulted in a genocide of Native Americans, with survivors forced to assimilate without rights or citizenship until the early 20th century.
cmac.tv

Culture, Language, and Environment at Circle V

DescriptionOff of the San Joaquin River in Central California lays a nearly untouched 20 acres of land. The US Green Builders Council of Central California, the San Joaquin River Conservancy, and the Advocates for Indigenous California Language Survival have all come together to maintain the beauty and history of this land and the original peoples on it. The land will be preserved and grown using traditional indigenous practices, as well as holding a unique, highly sustainable Indigenous and Environmental Resource Center. Hear the hopes and dreams of some of the amazing women helping to bring this vision to life!
ARTnews

School of the Art Institute of Chicago Hosts Conference Imagining an Anti-Racist Art World

Following the Black Lives Matter protests across the United States during 2020, art institutions around the world have attempted to confront the systemic racism that is imbued in their institution, whether by hiring Black curators, acquiring works by Black artists, or organizing exhibitions that highlight the work of artists from the African diaspora. At the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC), its recently formed Anti-Racism Committee launched a three-part conference series, titled “Toward an Anti-Racist Art Ecosystem,” as a way to discuss these issues. The series has brought together art world professionals and academics to discuss segregation in institutions and how...
AFP

In Texas and beyond, conservatives take culture wars to classrooms

Conservatives in Texas and several other states have declared war on the teaching of books aimed at sensitizing students to racism and gender identity issues, saying they wrongly inflict feelings of guilt on white and non-LGBTQ students. Conservatives have also lodged angry protests against the teaching of "critical race theory," an academic approach to studying ways in which racism infuses US legal systems and institutions in often subtle ways.
goodhousekeeping.com

16 Facts to Learn for Native American Heritage Month

There are over 9 million Native Americans and Native Alaskans living in the United States today. And with over 500 federally recognized tribes, there are hundreds of different cultures that are as unique as the people they represent. From artwork and literature, to cuisine and music, there is much to appreciate and learn.
WATE

November is Native American Heritage Month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — November marks the month-long national celebration of the National Native American Heritage Month. Currently, there are more than 500 federally recognized tribes in the United States, including our region’s Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. In 1990, the U.S. Congress passed and President George H. W. Bush...
wkar.org

Native American Heritage Month 2021 | TV Listings

Nov. 1 - Nov. 23. | Airing in primetime on WKAR-HD and WKAR World. Listings are subject to change. Rita Davern examines an ugly reality at the heart of a Minnesotan family legend. While her family members have always been proud to say that their ancestors once owned Pike Island, a beautiful piece of land in Minnesota, the story of its acquisition is far less glorious than its profitability. Rita's attempts to understand what happened and why leads her on a journey that requires facing the complicated legacy of westward expansion in the United States.
