What G20's endorsement of a global minimum tax means for large corporations

The U.S. Congress passed an infrastructure bill that funds more than a trillion dollars in nationwide federal spending on Nov. 5, 2021.
The bill puts about US$240 billion toward building or rebuilding roads, bridges, public transit, airports and railways. More than $150 billion is slated for projects that address climate change, like building electric vehicle charging stations, upgrading energy grids and production to work better with renewables, and making public transit more environmentally sustainable.
There’s funding for cybersecurity, clean water and waste treatment systems, broadband internet connections and more.
The bill is the largest investment in the nation’s infrastructure in decades.
So how...
Comments / 0