CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Italian watchdog drops Google display adv case as EU antitrust investigates

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06QhEe_0ckNoEi200

MILAN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Italy's competition watchdog said on Tuesday it had dropped a probe into Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) alleged abuse of its dominant position in the online display advertising market after the EU antitrust started a similar investigation.

The Italian watchdog decided non to take any action as under EU laws the case is now out of its responsibility, it said in its weekly bulletin.

The European Commission opened an investigation in June into whether Google distorts competition by favouring its own online advertising technology services to the detriment of rivals, advertisers and online publishers.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
MedCity News

Regulators get it right in Optum-Change case, a proper target for antitrust enforcement

In both word and action, the Biden administration has ushered in an aggressive new era of antitrust enforcement. Less than a year in, administration leaders have rescinded previous antitrust guidelines, sometimes without explicit replacement, and stopped pending mergers dead in their tracks. It is difficult to cast judgment on so broad a policy shift, but in at least one recent case, antitrust’s new powerful backers seem to be fighting on the side of common sense.
LAW
AFP

Soaring prices fuel anti-ECB sentiment in Germany

As inflation soars to its highest level in three decades in Germany, Simon and Lena Wendland, parents of newborn twins, say that their lives have become more uncertain. "We don't know where this is going to lead us," Simon Wendland told AFP. From energy and food, to paper and rent, prices have been marching mercilessly higher both in Germany and across Europe.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Reuters

French prosecutors probe Sanjeev Gupta's business empire - FT

Nov 7 (Reuters) - French authorities have opened an investigation into Sanjeev Gupta’s business empire, the Financial Times reported on Sunday citing the Paris Prosecutor’s Office. The Prosecutor's Office told the newspaper on.ft.com/2ZZi3iH that it was probing Gupta's French operations over allegations of "misuse of corporate assets" and "money laundering".
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Online Advertising#Adv#Italian#Milan#Alphabet#The European Commission
The Independent

Brexit trade deal could be suspended if Boris Johnson triggers Article 16, Ireland warns

The EU could plunge Britain into a no-deal Brexit if Boris Johnson ditches his agreement on Northern Ireland, the Irish government has warned.Speaking on Sunday, foreign minister Simon Coveney said that any move to trigger Article 16 and suspend the protocol would have “serious” consequences.Mr Coveney said continuation of the free trade agreement between the UK and EU was “contingent on” the Northern Ireland deal continuing to operate.Suspending the free trade agreement would see British businesses hit with new tariffs and even worse terms than they enjoy now outside the single market. “I believe that if the British government...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Review author hails fintech funding boost as ‘final piece of jigsaw’

The author of a Government-commissioned review of UK fintech has heralded a funding boost the final “piece of the jigsaw” needed to deliver a strategy for the sector, even as a major industry body attacked the Government for failing to act fast enough.Ron Kalifa, who delivered an independent review of UK fintech on behalf of the Treasury earlier this year, told the PA news agency that £5 million funding for the Centre for Finance Innovation and Technology (Cfit) announced in the Spending Review will be key to delivering a national strategy for fintech.Mr Kalifa said: “That is really the main...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Google
Cheddar News

Why Tech Firms Like Yahoo, Fortnite Continue to Exit China

More American tech companies continue to pull their businesses out of China as the Communist Party cracks down on firms — both foreign and domestic. Yahoo and Fortnite have become the latest companies to withdraw from the country, and the withdrawals come just days after Microsoft announced it would take LinkedIn offline. Shehzad Qazi, managing director at China Beige Book International, joined Cheddar to provide some insight into how the crackdowns in China would also impact the tech companies at home in the United States.
VIDEO GAMES
AFP

Brazil raises $8.4 bn in 5G tender

Brazil raised $8.4 billion in investments and license fees in an international tender to build and operate one of the world's biggest 5G data networks, Communications Minister Fabio Faria said Friday, hailing a "great success." The final result -- 46.8 billion reais ($8.4 billion) -- came in just shy of the $9 billion the government had forecast. But Faria was upbeat at the close of the two-day auction, telling a news conference the result "beat all expectations." Winning bids went to companies including Telecom Italia's local subsidiary, Tim; Spanish group Telefonica's Brazilian unit; and Claro, owned by Mexican telecoms magnate Carlos Slim's America Movil.
TECHNOLOGY
MedicalXpress

EU watchdog could give emergency advice on COVID pill

Europe's drug watchdog said Thursday it could give countries advice on the emergency use of Merck's anti-COVID pill, as non-EU Britain became the first in the world to approve it. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it would also try to accelerate the review that it launched last week on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

EU antitrust decision on Thermo Fisher's PPD deal due by Dec. 7

BRUSSELS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will decide by Dec. 7 whether to clear U.S. medical device company Thermo Fisher Scientific’s $21 billion bid for contract research firm PPD Inc, a European Commission filing showed on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher, the world’s largest maker of scientific instruments, announced the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Apple's Gibson Dunn team contests subpoena in antitrust case

(Reuters) - Apple Inc's lawyers at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher have asked a California federal judge to toss a subpoena for live testimony from a company executive at a hearing this week in an antitrust lawsuit against the tech giant over a coronavirus-related app. Gibson Dunn partner Mark Perry, a...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Human rights watchdogs seek German investigation of Belarusian security members

BERLIN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Six high-ranking members of the Belarusian security authorities were accused of committing crimes against humanity in a criminal complaint filed in Germany by human rights watchdogs on Monday. The complaint was filed with the German Public Prosecutor General by the Geneva-based World Organisation against Torture...
EUROPE
Reuters

UK watchdog to investigate CD&R's $10 bln deal for Morrisons

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Supermarket group Morrisons must be run as an independent business while Britain's competition regulator reviews its 7 billion pound ($9.7 billion) takeover by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), the watchdog said. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) issued an Initial Enforcement Order (IEO) on Friday,...
BUSINESS
Fudzilla

Google spins on antitrust bills

It seems that Big Tech has suddenly become rather protective of small businesses with Google claiming that antitrust bills before different governments could harm SMES. This sounds counter intuitive given that small businesses can’t form monopolies and the laws are mostly targeted at Big Tech outfits like Google which can and do.
SMALL BUSINESS
Axios

Exclusive: Google warns customers about antitrust bills

Google on Thursday warned some customers that antitrust bills targeting the tech giant could jeopardize the services small businesses rely on. Why it matters: By turning to its customers, Google could drum up opposition from small businesses that may give lawmakers pause in advancing legislation. Driving the news: Google is...
ECONOMY
Silicon Republic

EU begins antitrust probe into Nvidia’s acquisition of Arm

The European Commission will make a decision by 15 March to either clear or block Nvidia’s takeover of Arm. Nvidia’s plan to buy UK-based chip maker Arm has faced another roadblock, with the European Commission launching an in-depth antitrust investigation into the $54bn deal yesterday (27 October). This comes two...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

219K+
Followers
235K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy