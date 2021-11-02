CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers vs. Rockets: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

By Sanjesh Singh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10rp8C_0ckNnnRY00

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over-under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet on Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on Spectrum SportsNet and AT&T SportsNet Southwest.

Los Angeles (4-3) is hoping to win three in a row after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Rockets in the last two games. L.A., however, allowed Houston to make a run in the fourth quarter and made the game closer than it should’ve been. The Lakers cannot afford that to happen again because Houston (1-5) can bounce back from previous mistakes and make it a more competitive game.

Rockets at Lakers notable injuries:

Lakers: OUT – Trevor Ariza (ankle), Kendrick Nunn (knee), Talen Horton-Tucker (thumb)

Questionable – LeBron James (ankle), Wayne Ellington (hamstring), Dwight Howard (neck); Probable – Anthony Davis (knee)

Rockets: OUT – Danuel House (foot)

Questionable – Jae’Sean Tate (ankle), Daniel Theis (toe)

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: Lakers -9.5
  • Money line: Lakers -650 / Rockets +440
  • Over-under: 217.5

Advice and prediction

Based on how the Lakers performed the last time, it theoretically should be another easy win. Los Angeles changed the lineup to give Houston’s young guards fits, and the general defensive pressure led to 27 generated turnovers. However, the Lakers cannot keep letting the foot off the gas pedal because Houston can still pull what the Oklahoma City Thunder recently did.

Assuming the Lakers don’t, take the Lakers minus-9.5, Lakers minus-660 and the under 217.5 since the last game reached 180 total points between the teams.

Prediction: Lakers 110, Rockets 94

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

LeBron lookalike identified as brother of Rockets' Josh Christopher

LeBron James' doppelganger has an NBA connection. During the Los Angeles Lakers' 95-85 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday, cameras showed a man bearing a striking resemblance to James sitting courtside at Staples Center. The lookalike quickly went viral and even James cracked a joke on Twitter after the game.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Wayne Ellington
Person
Daniel Theis
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Trevor Ariza
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Dwight Howard Over Incident With Anthony Davis: "Look At Me Right Now Dwight Howard. I Would Strongly Advise You Not To Get On The Nerves Of Anthony Davis."

Everybody had something to say about the unfortunate incident between Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard during Friday night's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns. The two big men starred in a heated altercation on the bench, which set the alarms at Staples Center. Even though they made...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Lakers Trade Gives Marvin Bagley III Fresh Start

At this point, it seems as though any player in Sacramento could be moved first. This is a team that has been in NBA trade rumors for over a year but has not made anything happen just yet. With their current cast of characters, the Kings have plenty of options and there will be chances to make some deals.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Houston Rockets#Spectrum Sportsnet#At T Sportsnet Southwest#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Jae Sean#Tipico Sportsbook Point#Lakers 9 5 Money#Lakers 110
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Sporting News

Anthony Davis injury update: Will Lakers star miss any games?

In the Lakers' loss to the Thunder on Thursday, superstar Anthony Davis suffered a thumb injury. Davis sustained the injury near the end of the first half while pursuing an offensive rebound. NBA League Pass: Sign up to unlock live out-of-market games (7-day free trial) His right hand made contact...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

As losses mount, Rockets are currently on a 'learning streak'

The Houston Rockets (1-9) are currently on an eight-game “learning streak.” Yes, you heard me right, an eight-game learning streak. Before you start tweeting about how I misspelled the word “losing” twice, hear me out. I know that the Rockets have lost a season-high eight games in a row dating back to an Oct. 24 loss to the Boston Celtics, but it has been the last five losses that should give Rockets fans some hope.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

43K+
Followers
88K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy