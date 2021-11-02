Lakers vs. Rockets: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over-under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet on Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on Spectrum SportsNet and AT&T SportsNet Southwest.

Los Angeles (4-3) is hoping to win three in a row after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Rockets in the last two games. L.A., however, allowed Houston to make a run in the fourth quarter and made the game closer than it should’ve been. The Lakers cannot afford that to happen again because Houston (1-5) can bounce back from previous mistakes and make it a more competitive game.

Rockets at Lakers notable injuries:

Lakers: OUT – Trevor Ariza (ankle), Kendrick Nunn (knee), Talen Horton-Tucker (thumb)

Questionable – LeBron James (ankle), Wayne Ellington (hamstring), Dwight Howard (neck); Probable – Anthony Davis (knee)

Rockets: OUT – Danuel House (foot)

Questionable – Jae’Sean Tate (ankle), Daniel Theis (toe)

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Point spread: Lakers -9.5

Money line: Lakers -650 / Rockets +440

Over-under: 217.5

Advice and prediction

Based on how the Lakers performed the last time, it theoretically should be another easy win. Los Angeles changed the lineup to give Houston’s young guards fits, and the general defensive pressure led to 27 generated turnovers. However, the Lakers cannot keep letting the foot off the gas pedal because Houston can still pull what the Oklahoma City Thunder recently did.

Assuming the Lakers don’t, take the Lakers minus-9.5, Lakers minus-660 and the under 217.5 since the last game reached 180 total points between the teams.

Prediction: Lakers 110, Rockets 94

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.