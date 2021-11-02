CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase among highest graded Bengals

By Patrick Conn
 5 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals have been one of the real surprises in the 2021 NFL season. After finishing the year 4-11-1 and losing Joe Burrow to a devastating knee injury a season ago, they have come out guns ablazing. Despite the loss to the New York Jets, Cincy is still miles ahead of where they were a season ago.

Last season in 10 games, Burrow threw for just 13 touchdowns with five interceptions and 2,688 yards. This season in just eight games he has 2,215 yards and his yards per attempt are 2.3 yards higher. He has 20 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. Burrow has shown a lot of improvement in year two with the team.

Pro Football Focus grades him as the highest offensive player on the team at 87.1. Just behind him is former college teammate Ja’Marr Chase at 81.3. Chase has 38 receptions for 786 yards and seven touchdowns. The duo feels like they haven’t missed a beat despite not playing together in 2020. Burrow was in the NFL as the No. 1 pick of the draft and Chase opted out of his junior season.

This season the duo has the team at 5-3 and just 0.5 games back of idle Baltimore. As Burrow and Chase go, so do the rest of the team. Can they carry Cincy back to the playoffs for the first time since 2015? They currently sit at No. 5 seed in the AFC.

MIAMI, FL
