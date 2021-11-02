Players to Cut: Week 9 (2021 Fantasy Football)

ECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings. Q1. Who is your top waiver wire option of the week, and why?. At the time of writing, we don’t know how much time Miles Sanders is going to miss with an injury. However, the fact that he was ruled out of last week’s game pretty quickly signals that it’s unlikely he returns for next week at least. If that’s the case, Kenneth Gainwell gets to take on the Detroit Lions defense as the lead option. We’ll see Boston Scott operate in here or there, but Gainwell should see the majority of the work in a favorable matchup. We might need to adjust once we get word about the severity of Sanders’ injury, but for the time being Gainwell should be the top pickup.
