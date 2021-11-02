CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pippen: 'I was nothing more than a prop' in 'The Last Dance'

By Caitlyn Holroyd
Cover picture for the articleScottie Pippen has issues with "The Last Dance." After making it known last year that he wasn't pleased with the docuseries, Pippen continues to air out his grievances with it - and former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan - in his new memoir, "Unguarded." GQ shared an excerpt from...

Scottie Pippen fired shots at Michael Jordan and the 2020 documentary The Last Dance in an excerpt of his upcoming memoir, Unguarded. As shared by GQ, the basketball icon explained that MJ and John Paxson both reached out to him as the documentary aired because they knew Pippen was not happy with how The Last Dance turned out. He argued that he was initially excited to participate, but the 10-part ESPN docuseries instead “glorified Michael Jordan” and failed to give “nearly enough praise” to his teammates — and MJ was supposedly largely to blame as “[t]he producers had granted him editorial control of the final product.” He added, “Even in the second episode, which focused for a while on my difficult upbringing and unlikely path to the NBA, the narrative returned to MJ and his determination to win. I was nothing more than a prop. His ‘best teammate of all time,’ he called me. He couldn’t have been more condescending if he tried.”
