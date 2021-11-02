CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors power ranking: Rookie Wire has the Warriors in the top 3

By Nick Schwartz
 5 days ago
Despite several injuries that have kept key players out of the lineup, the Golden State Warriors (5-1) are off to an excellent start to the season and are tied for the best record in the Western Conference.

Steph Curry leads the league in scoring, 28.7 points per game, and an overtime loss to the Grizzlies is the only blemish on the Warriors’ record.

In Cody Taylor’s latest power ranking over on Rookie Wire, the Warriors are second in the league, trailing only the 5-1 Utah Jazz. You can see the full power rankings here.

Via Rookie Wire:

“They look to be playing very well behind Stephen Curry and Draymond Green while the emergence of Damion Lee and Jordan Poole has given them steady production. Jonathan Kuminga even debuted over the weekend, a good sign for his potential role on the team.”

