Texans Trade Ex-Longhorn Pass-Rusher Charles Omenihu To San Fransico 49ers

By Zach Dimmitt
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S193B_0ckNluRp00

Former Texas Longhorns' defensive end Charles Omenihu has been a consistent presence on the defensive line for the Houston Texans over the past two-and-a-half seasons.

Now, Omenihu has landed with a new team after being traded to the San Fransisco 49ers on Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The full details of the trade are yet to be revealed, but Rapoport reported that the Texans will receive a future late-rounder in exchange for the former Longhorn.

The 49ers' defense will be getting some much-needed pass-rushing help with the addition of Omenihu. Through eight weeks of NFL play, San Francisco sits at 22nd in the league in total sacks (16).

Though Omenihu has yet to reach Pro Bowl status in the NFL, he's still maintained solid production for a rebuilding Texans team. Through 35 career games, the Houston native has 40 total tackles, 26 solo tackles, four passes defended, and seven sacks. Omenihu also forced two fumbles during the 2019 season.

Before his NFL journey, Omenihu was a dominant force during his time on the Forty Acres. He was named the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year and was a first-team All-Big 12 selection, as voted on by the Associated Press and coaches.

In 51 career games with the Longhorns, Omenihu had 116 total tackles, 83 solo tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

It's unclear at the moment if Omenihu will be ready in time for the 49ers home game against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday. Stay locked into LonghornsCountry.com for any future updates regarding the trade.

