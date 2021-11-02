CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A 14-year-old won a prestigious award for his discoveries on 'antiprime' numbers

By Nell Clark
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 5 days ago
Akilan Sankaran, 14, is on his school's varsity track team and plays the piano, the flute and drums — and yet somehow he still found time to devise a computer program that could speed up some of your favorite apps. That program won Akilan, who's from Albuquerque, N.M., the...

wkzo.com

Bronson Commons wins prestigious award

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Bronson Commons in Mattawan has been awarded the 2021 Silver – Achievement in Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. The program recognizes healthcare providers across the nation that have demonstrated their commitment to improving quality of care...
MATTAWAN, MI
Connecticut Public

This community college is giving two years of free tuition to local graduates

President Biden has withdrawn his plans to try to provide two years of college free for all Americans who qualify to bring down the price of his Build Back Better bill and win more support. But one rural community in Minnesota already provides free higher education. Pine County now guarantees two years of tuition to the local community college for all of its high school graduates. Joe Mulford is the president of Pine Technical and Community College and joins us now.
COLLEGES
Villages Daily Sun

Villager and Marine Corps vet earns prestigious award

A local veteran’s lifetime commitment to serving the community was recently recognized with the prestigious Legion of Honor Humanitarian Award. The Chapel of the Four Chaplains awarded Village of Piedmont resident Reggie Nealy with the honor at the Department of Florida Marine Corps League 2021 Fall Conference on Oct. 9 for his service as both a Marine Corps veteran and former law enforcement officer.
MILITARY
Connecticut Public

2 students who helped reverse their high school's book ban

And finally today, we're going to go to York County, Penn., where there was a debate over an issue that's been flaring up around the country - a fight over what K-12 students should be taught. In some places, people have locked in on critical race theory, something that isn't taught in K-12 schools. In others, it's challenging books taught in advanced courses. In other places, the target even includes books for early readers about civil rights heroes like Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks. But this fight didn't end the way they so often have, with ugly public outbursts or books just quietly disappearing from the curricula. This ended differently, and that's because of the people we rarely hear from - the students. We're going to talk with two of them in a minute. But first, some background.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Connecticut Public

Boston quietly settled a case where police thought Black stroke victim was drunk

Last year, the city of Boston quietly agreed to a $1.3 million legal settlement. It happened after police mistook a Black man who was having a stroke for a drunk driver. Officers arrested the man and left him in a cell for hours before finally sending him to the hospital. The settlement remained a secret until a routine public records request made by reporter Ally Jarmanning. From WBUR in Boston, Ally Jarmanning reports the payout is one of the largest in the city's recent history.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Connecticut Public

These D.C. kids are excited to be vaccinated

Americans wasted no time lining up to get the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine this past week once it was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration for children ages five to 11. At a pop-up clinic in a southeast D.C. community center, we met Rachelle Anders, who was there with her 9-year-old son Clay. She said getting her kid vaccinated felt like...
KIDS
WTAJ

Game on: 9-foot video game joystick on record as largest

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — A 9-foot-tall (2.7-meter-tall) video game joystick made of wood, rubber and steel has made it into the Guinness World Records 2022 as the largest. Dartmouth College professor Mary Flanagan created the giant controller — nearly 14 times the size of an original classic Atari controller — in 2006 to celebrate her childhood experience […]
VIDEO GAMES
KATC News

UL's largest fundraiser campaign, ever

UL is kicking off the university's largest fund-raising campaign, in history, on Friday. It's a 500 million dollar push for the school to increase philanthropic support, not just for students and teachers, but research and discovery as well as service to the community.
LAFAYETTE, LA
