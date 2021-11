As the COVID-19 pandemic played out, it brought with it an intimidating roster of short and long-term symptoms of the deadly disease. Neurological symptoms were soon recognized, emerging within six months for one in three patients, but the exact mechanism through which the damage to the brain occurred was unclear. Now, new research published in the journal Nature Neuroscience outlines evidence for infection of the brain’s endothelial cells leading to cell death, vessel destruction, and the disruption of the blood-brain barrier – a semipermeable border that protects the brain. While it's apparent that the resulting damage can be catastrophic, the research also presents potential treatment pathways that could work as a preventative therapy for future patients.

SCIENCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO