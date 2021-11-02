CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Black Friday Deals at Walmart in 2021

By Brad Tuttle
 5 days ago
Shutterstock

If you're looking for Walmart's best Black Friday deals, you've come to the right place.

Walmart's Black Friday sales in 2021 feature deals on many of the products shoppers have come to expect. There are big discounts on brands like Apple, Samsung, Keurig, L.O.L. Surprise!, Ninja, LEGO, Hoover, Roku and Disney, plus tons of Black Friday TV deals.

But shoppers should be aware that Black Friday sales are a little unusual this year. Retailers have routinely been trying expand the holiday promotional period and encourage shoppers to make purchases earlier and earlier. In 2021, when problems with the global supply chain have been resulting in shortages and higher prices for toys, TVs and a wide range of other goods, Walmart and others are pushing the envelope even further than usual. Walmart announced that its Black Friday deals are basically spread out over the entire month of November in 2021.

And Walmart is hardly an outlier when it comes to early holiday deals. Amazon introduced a constantly-changing list of early Black Friday deals starting toward the beginning October and Target followed with a massive Daily Deals sale starting on Oct. 10. As for Walmart, its first Black Friday sale is live as of Wednesday, Nov. 3, with fresh rounds of deals appearing every few days or so through online and in-store, until Black Friday itself — on Friday, Nov. 26.

When will shoppers find the absolute best deals? Shopping experts are saying that, for the most part, the biggest discounts will be available on the usual days — Black Friday, as well as the whole frenzied period around Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday.

But there are also compelling deals available before and after then, and shoppers seem game to buy early this year, what with concerns that hot gift items could be sold out later in the season. According to one recent retail industry survey, 75% of shoppers are expecting to start making holiday purchases earlier than they normally would. Just be aware that, as Money has pointed out, when you start your holiday shopping early, that increases the likelihood that you'll spend more money in the long run.

Below are some of the best deals we've seen at Walmart, and we'll update this list often.

Walmart: Best Black Friday deals

The following deals are live online for all shoppers as of 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 3:

• TCL 55-Inch 4K Smart TV With Roku: $228

Courtesy of Walmart

• Samsung 11.6-Inch Chromebook 4 32GB: $87

Courtesy of Walmart

• Samsung 65-Inch 4K Smart TV:$568 (list price $648)

Courtesy of Walmart

• Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker:$$35 (list price $67)

Courtesy of Walmart

• Rainbow High Dolls 6 Pack: $64 (list price $119)

Courtesy of Walmart

• L.O.L. Surprise! Amazing Surprise: $64

Courtesy of Walmart

• HP X360 Chromebook: $179 (list price $299)

Courtesy of Walmart

• Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum: $99 (list price $149)

Courtesy of Walmart

• Hoover WindTunnel XL Pet Upright Vacuum: $59 (list price $99)

Courtesy of Walmart

• Tineco PWRHERO 11 Cordless Vacuum: $125 (list price $199)

Courtesy of Walmart

• Hart 6-Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum: $29 (list price $58)

Courtesy of Walmart

IN THIS ARTICLE
