CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Bitcoin 'Resistance': Why Crypto Traders Are Obsessed With This Simple Investing Concept

By Rob Curran
Money
Money
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FfvmB_0ckNeYu400
Kiersten Essenpreis for Money

If you follow the crypto world, you’ve probably read a lot about “resistance” and “support.” They may sound like references to politics, or perhaps even a therapy session, but these are actually long-standing investing terms.

To understand Bitcoin's wild price swings, it helps to know something about an old, but somewhat obscure, corner of the investing world known as "chart-based" or "technical" analysis that gives rise to the ying-and-yang concepts of resistance and support.

Charting is the idea that rather than focus on a stock's "fundamentals" — like revenue, earnings or dividends — analysts can predict where it's headed next based on the patterns analysts discern in recent price movements.

The notion is that an investor's psychology matters, and that investors tend to react to certain events — like a big price gain or drop — the same way time after time. Therefore, charting analysts believe that by studying price charts to see how investors have responded in the past, they will be able to predict where a stock or, for that matter, any other asset, is headed next.

To be sure, charting has plenty of detractors. Unlike, say, looking for underpriced "value" stocks, there isn't a library of storied academic research to back charting up. Writer and pundit Felix Salmon even went so far as to call it “the financial equivalent of astrology.”

Despite charting's shortcomings, it's taken on an outsize role in the cryptocurrency markets — in part because investors don't have much else to rely on. “Ultimately, there are no fundamentals in crypto markets,” says Victor Hogrefe, a computer scientist and cofounder of EonLabs, a software firm that designed an algorithm to trade cryptocurrencies using technical analysis. “There’s no companies…it’s all speculative value.”

Build your ultimate crypto portfolio.

Coinbase provides investors, from beginners to experts, with a comprehensive crypto trading experience, on a powerful yet user-friendly platform. Start investing today by clicking on your state!

What is Resistance, and Where Do You See it on Bitcoin Charts?

Among the most important trend indicators for chart followers are support and resistance. Simply put, support is a price where an investment like Bitcoin has consistently bounced after a correction; resistance is the flip side, the level where an investment has consistently peaked after a rally.

According to technical analysis, the more times an investment is knocked back by resistance, the more stiff the resistance becomes. For instance, if you pull up a chart of Bitcoin in 2021, you will see what looks like the profile of the Swiss Alps. There’s a series of peaks, ranging from January to June around the $40,000 price level, followed by valleys of various depths.

Then there is another series of higher peaks, reached in March, April and mid-October. These are around the $60,000 price level, which happens to be close to Bitcoin's all-time high.

One thing that may stand out to even a casual observer: The steady rows of peaks are consistently close to $10,000 milestones. “People tend to gravitate to those round psychological levels,” says Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage OANDA Group.

The psychological explanation for resistance levels at $10,000 increments is simple enough, according to experts. Once Bitcoin's price hits a new milestone high, it generates headlines and commentary that investors tend to remember. And once so many investors have a certain number like "60" flashing in their minds, the price tends to get stuck there. That is, until Bitcoin gets close enough to $70,000 or $80,000 that those prices seem like a real possibility, and a new number begins to appear in an investor's minds' eye.

And, of course, all this talk about "resistance" can become a self-fulfilling prophecy. “There’s this psychological game where everyone in the market knows that everyone else knows there’s a resistance level and responds to that,” says Hogrefe.

Ad

Join Coinbase and gain the tools and confidence to start trading cryptocurrencies, stocks and other top markets.

Coinbase helps you manage your cryptos with confidence 24/7. Buy and sell your assets commission-free today!

Does Technical Analysis Work?

While it's not hard to spot the basic patterns of resistance in Bitcoin's past rallies, so far, the cryptocurrency has always eventually pushed higher. To chart watchers, when an investment closes above resistance levels for two sessions or more, it’s known as a “breakout,” and the investment is thought to gather more momentum.

Despite the uncertainty, Hogrefe’s partners at Hoovest Financial have seen the chart-based trading algorithm he helped design perform well. In the last 12 months, the algorithm’s investment strategy has risen sixfold, Hogrefe claims, surpassing the returns of Bitcoin itself. The algorithm’s accuracy is about 40% to 60% (or a little better than a coin toss), according to Hogrefe.

Still, for most investors, there can be a world of difference between spotting the occasional pattern and using that observation to actually make money trading stocks, crypto or anything else. Even if you think you see a pattern, it can be hard to know whether the next breakout will come or whether it will lead up or down.

“Technical analysis is not helpful,” said Laszlo Birinyi, founder of the Wall Street research firm Birinyi Associates in an Amazon.com interview connected to his memoir The Master Trader. “From the perspective of many years on the Salomon Brothers trading desk, we found it to be of almost no value.”

Newsletter

Daily Money

Every day we publish the latest news, stories, and content on the financial topics that matter. This is your daily guide to all things personal finance.

By clicking "Sign Up" I agree to receive newsletters and promotions from Money and its partners. I agree to Money's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to the processing of my personal information.

Comments / 0

Related
Money

5 Crypto Investments That Could Steal the Spotlight from Shiba Inu, According to Experts

Before there was Shiba Inu coin, there was Dogecoin. And long before Dogecoin, there was Bitcoin, which kicked off the cryptocurrency craze over a decade ago. Experts say it’s impossible to know which cryptos will explode in the way those coins have, since it’s mostly a matter of generating excitement online. But there are two factors that can give a cryptocurrency the "it" factor: Capturing public imagination with a gimmick like a cute dog (like Dogecoin) and offering a potential technological advance, crypto traders will rush to adopt (like Ethereum).
MARKETS
Money

Cryptocurrency Investors Are Surprisingly Big on Giving Money to Charity

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts may be more philanthropic than the average investor. Nearly half (45%) of cryptocurrency owners donated $1,000 or more to charity in 2020, compared to 33% of the full investor population, according to a study by Fidelity Charitable. There are a few reasons this could be. Cryptocurrency is a...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Cryptocurrency#Eonlabs
Robb Report

The Two Best Cryptocurrency Exchanges

We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure. Digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin seem to be plastered anywhere you look these days. From news reports to celebrities like Kim Kardashian pitching cryptocurrency on Instagram, it’s clear everyone—from old school banks to millennials—wants in on the action. But to break into the crypto-verse, you’ll need to visit a crypto exchange, or a digital network where you can turn your dollars into DOGE (or any other cryptocurrency). To help you pick the...
CURRENCIES
crossroadstoday.com

What Role Should Shiba Inu, Bitcoin, and Ethereum Play in Your Portfolio?

Cryptocurrencies have taken the world by storm. With tokens including Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and Ethereum‘s (CRYPTO: ETH) ether up roughly 75,000,000%, 110%, and 523%, respectively, this year, it’s not hard to see why. However, investors should still be mindful about which coins they put their money...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
investing.com

How cautiously bullish Bitcoin traders use options to maintain BTC exposure

Bitcoin (BTC) traders appear undecided on the next step and this is reflected in the price oscillating between $58,400 and $63,400 over the last 14 days. There are some bearish signals coming from the United States regulatory front, but at the same time,the Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF) surpassing $1.2 billion in assets under management has also boosted investors’ expectations.
CURRENCIES
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Alex Krüger Predicts Bitcoin Price for End of 2021, Says $1 Million BTC Inevitable in the Long Run

Popular economist and cryptocurrency analyst Alex Krüger is providing an outlook for Bitcoin (BTC) over the coming weeks and months. In a new interview with YouTuber and crypto strategist Scott Melker, Krüger predicts that Bitcoin will eventually hit the $1 million price tag. However, he says the timeframe for the price target is up for grabs.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 Best Cryptos for First-Time Investors

Check out these three must-have cryptocurrencies for a starter portfolio. Cryptocurrency investments can be risky, so only invest money you can afford to lose and make sure you research any investment carefully. Bigger cryptocurrencies are a better bet for beginner crypto investors. If you're one of the 20% of crypto-curious...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Beyond Shiba Inu: 3 Stocks That Could Deliver Better Returns

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) has emerged as the cryptocurrency world's latest incredible sensation. The token is up roughly 68,500,000% across 2021's trading. As mind-blowing as Shiba Inu's run has been, it's not unreasonable to wonder how much gas is still left in the tank and whether other investments could provide better returns going forward. A panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks they believe can post better long-term performance than the world-beating cryptocurrency. Read on to see why they think these companies will deliver big wins.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Where to Invest $100 Right Now

Chegg runs on a subscriber business model that is growing efficiently. Chegg is trading at its lowest price-to-free cash flow in years. Enrollment at colleges and universities has been way down since the transition away from remote learning. Suppose you've got $100 that you don't need at the moment for...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

How to Buy Tesla for the Cost of a Penny Stock

Currently, Tesla stock costs just over $1,200 per share. With fractional shares, you can invest in nearly any stock for as little as $1. There are a few things to keep in mind before you invest, though, to make the most of your money. Investing in stocks can be a...
STOCKS
Money

Money

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

 https://money.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy