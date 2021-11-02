‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Jason Beghe Teases Voight’s Unexpected Bond With a CI

Spoilers ahead for the sixth episode of Chicago P.D. Season 9, called “End of Watch.”. It was Ruzek’s turn for a big episode on Chicago P.D. with “End of Watch,” which saw him face the new realities of working as a cop in 2021 when teaming up with a formerly trusted colleague cut from the same cloth who more or less broke bad to benefit from criminals. Ruzek has struggled with the changes in the CPD over recent seasons, and “End of Watch” seemed to deliver a breakthrough, with no small amount of help from Burgess. But despite that breakthrough and a surprisingly peaceful end to the episode, the pieces are falling into place in the Intelligence Unit for what could be an epic confrontation between… well, pretty much any and all of them.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO