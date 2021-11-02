CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Jason Beghe Teases Voight’s Unexpected Bond With a CI

By Ileane Rudolph, TV Insider
KHQ Right Now
 5 days ago

Despite this episode’s title, “Trust Me,” trust continues to be sorely tested in the CPD’s Intelligence Unit. Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) fears the sex trafficker who shot her is still at large because her guilt-stricken colleague Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) hasn’t...

www.khq.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’ Fans Noticed a Subtle Detail About Voight

Episode 6 of Chicago PD is out, but did you notice what a subtle, easily-missable nugget with Voight on the latest episode? We wouldn’t blame you if you did, but Voight and Halstead’s relationship is still as chilly as ever. Twitter user @upsteadfiles wrote on Twitter, “anyone else notice how...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago PD: Is Hank Voight dating anyone?

Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) is a busy man. The Chicago policeman has had to juggle the near death of one of his officers, Burgess (Marina Squerciati), as well as cover up the shooting that was done by another officer, Upton (Tracy Spiridakos). These subplots, coupled with Voight’s generally grizzled demeanor,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marina Squerciati
Person
Carmela Zumbado
Person
Jason Beghe
Person
Jesse Lee Soffer
Outsider.com

‘Chicago P.D.’: Patrick John Flueger Teased Atwater’s Newfound Romance Before Season Began

The latest episode of “Chicago P.D.” debuts Wednesday. However, previously, Patrick John Flueger (Adam Ruzek) revealed that his fellow officer Kevin Atwater, played by LaRoyce Hawkins, would develop quite the romantic partnership in season nine. In a virtual interview with Starry Constellation Magazine, the “Chicago P.D.” actor previously revealed some...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago P D#Teases#Cpd#Intelligence Unit#Sgt#Nbc
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: Apparently Jay Gets ‘Super Mad at Voight’ on Tonight’s Episode

If you are a Chicago PD fan and you think that a confrontation between Jay Halstead and Hank Voight would make for good teleivision, then you’re in luck. Chicago PD was created by multiple Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf. It is a part of the Chicago franchise that also features Chicago Fire and Chicago Med. The fan-favorite police drama follows the men and women of the Chicago Police Department and the elite Intelligence Unit. They work to fight the city’s most awful offenses — high-profile murders, drug trafficking, organized crime, and more.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

What happened to Voight’s son on Chicago PD?

Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) has had a troubled life. There’s seemingly been one tragedy after another for the grizzled cop, dating back to before the start of Chicago PD. This sense of loss informed the latest episode, “Trust Me”, which saw Voight team up with a mysterious informant named Anna (Carmela Zumbado).
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: Jay and Voight Are Headed for a Conflict

This season of “Chicago PD” has been pretty tense so far. Although it appears things are only getting worse between Sergeant Hank Voight and Detective Jay Halstead. This far into “Chicago PD’s” season nine, Halstead’s resentment ensues surrounding Voight following the events of the season eight finale. It appears finally, those developing negative feelings have come to a head and the characters are seeing major conflict.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Chicago P.D.’ Fans are Begging Jesse Lee Soffer Not to Leave

Following a cryptic Instagram post through Jesse Lee Soffer’s account, fans are now begging the Chicago P.D. star to not leave the hit series quite yet. The post in question reads, “Tonight opens up a whole can of worms. Who knows where it goes from here. Where are my die hard PD fans at, you ready for this stuff?! #ChicagoPD.”
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Here’s How ‘Chicago P.D.’ Films Intense Foot Chases

Ever wonder how all of those intense foot chases across our favorite crime dramas are filmed? Truthfully, I’ve never actually thought about it until now, however, unsurprisingly it’s not via a cameraman with solid endurance. I suppose that would result in incredibly choppy (and nauseating) footage in the first place. Fortunately for us, Wolf Entertainment continues to come in clutch with the behind-the-scenes sneak peeks, showing us how some of our favorite scenes are filmed over on “Chicago P.D.”
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Chicago PD season 9 episode 7 spoilers: A complicated story for Voight

Season 9 episode 7 is going to be coming your way on NBC tomorrow night, and this is an hour that will create new challenges. That is especially the case for Hank Voight, given that the character is in a spot he so rarely is in Intelligence: He’s reeling. After everything that happened at the end of last season and long-simmering conflict between him and Halstead, it doesn’t feel like he and the team are on the same page anymore.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

What happened between Voight and Casey?

Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) has departed Chicago Fire. The firefighter was one of the most respected and upright characters in the entire One Chicago universe, and his presence will be missed by most everyone he encountered. Most, except for Hank Voight (Jason Beghe). Voight has had numerous confrontations with Casey...
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

How Chicago P.D. Could Be Setting Up Epic Confrontation In The Intelligence Unit

Spoilers ahead for the sixth episode of Chicago P.D. Season 9, called “End of Watch.”. It was Ruzek’s turn for a big episode on Chicago P.D. with “End of Watch,” which saw him face the new realities of working as a cop in 2021 when teaming up with a formerly trusted colleague cut from the same cloth who more or less broke bad to benefit from criminals. Ruzek has struggled with the changes in the CPD over recent seasons, and “End of Watch” seemed to deliver a breakthrough, with no small amount of help from Burgess. But despite that breakthrough and a surprisingly peaceful end to the episode, the pieces are falling into place in the Intelligence Unit for what could be an epic confrontation between… well, pretty much any and all of them.
CHICAGO, IL
fangirlish.com

‘Chicago P.D.’ 9×06 Review “End of Watch”

Chicago P.D. 9×06 “End of Watch” focuses on Adam Ruzek, but it doesn’t just focus on him, it does a great deal to highlight the man he is, the influences he’s had, and more importantly, the man he wants to become. And though there are sure to be some bumps ahead, the last part seems sort of prophetic considering what we know is coming.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy