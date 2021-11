So excited that season 3 of Atlanta (my favorite tv show) is finally coming back! The show is produced by Donald Glover and was put on pause due to other obligations that he had plus Covid but so glad to see that this series will be back with a new story line and more! I was at the first red carpet premiere at Georgia Aquarium a few years back and I really loved cast. A lot of the cast went on to do other projects and I’m so happy for them! One of the cast mates Brian Tyree Henry is in the new film Eternals! Check out a teaser trailer inside and I cant wait to watch!

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO