L.L.Bean's Black Friday 2021 sale starts on November 26 - Here's what we expect to see

By Owen Burke
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31vfnH_0ckNdNTW00

LL Bean

  • L.L.Bean's Black Friday 2021 sales event is a great time to stock up on apparel from the iconic brand.
  • Although it hasn't shared specific deals, the brand often offers discounts up to 20% off through Cyber Monday .
  • Check out more of our Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 coverage for upcoming deals and discounts.

L.L.Bean has everything you need to get outfitted and stay warm this winter, no matter if you're looking to keep cozy inside or brave the elements of the outdoors.

Although the brand runs occasional sales throughout the year, its Black Friday and Cyber Monday events routinely offer the best deals we've seen. During Black Friday 2020, L.L.Bean offered discounts of up to 15% off sitewide. That included its pajama sets, down jackets, flannel shirts, and even footwear.

We expect to see something similar from L.L.Bean during Black Friday 2021, though its exact sales information has yet to be shared. With Black Friday occurring on November 26 this year, the huge shopping event is nearly here - and we'll be keeping this page updated with all the best deals and discounts at L.L.Bean often.

Best early L.L.Bean Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 deals

No specific information has been shared for L.L.Bean's Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales events yet. We'll keep this page updated as soon as any deal or discount information is announced.

How do we choose the best deals from L.L.Bean?

  • Each featured product we choose meets our high coverage standards and comes from brands we've personally tested and trust.
  • We compare prices across top retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Target to make sure the deals we feature are the absolute best (which includes promotional discounts for certain brand members or those using specific credit cards).
  • We also consider each products' price history to better evaluate its true savings.

Read more about how Insider Reviews reviews and vets products here.

L.L.Bean Black Friday and Cyber Monday FAQs

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday 2021 falls on November 26. We expect to see deals and discounts start the night of Thanksgiving, and run throughout the day on Friday. Although many deals are available online, many are likely also offered in participating stores.

When is Cyber Monday 2021?

Cyber Monday 2021 is on November 29. Most deals become available right at midnight and are offered throughout the day on Monday, for as long as there is available inventory. Unlike Black Friday, almost all Cyber Monday deals are available online only.

What L.L.Bean deals did we see last year?

L.L.Bean's Black Friday 2020 sale offered discounts of up to 15% off sitewide. Although we aren't sure what this year's deals will be, if they're similar to last year's, it would be among the best deals we've seen on L.L.Bean's apparel all year.

When will L.L.Bean deals start?

L.L.Bean's Black Friday deals are expected to start right at midnight on November 26 (though we do recommend keeping an eye out during the evening of Thanksgiving for any early deals). The brand's Cyber Monday deals should become available at midnight on November 29.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Macworld

Black Friday 2021: What iPad deals can we hope to see?

What was once the biggest shopping day of the year now spreads over weeks, but Black Friday is still a day to circle on your calendar. This year it falls on November 26, leaving less than a month before Christmas. So if you’re looking to snatch some great deals on Apple products, you’ll need to be ready. Here’s what you can expect.
ELECTRONICS
