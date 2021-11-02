Celebrating a Decade of Lagos Fashion Week

The royal family might be known for their elegant gowns, bespoke suits and opulent jewels, but despite the grandeur, the wardrobes of the royals are fairly eco-friendly. For one thing, almost every member of the royal family has been known to regularly repeat outfits, which is sustainable in itself (reduce, reuse, recycle). Prince Charles famously hates waste of any kind and has even dabbled in his own sustainable fashion line. As for Princess Diana, not only did she rewear outfits, but the Princess of Wales even had a few pieces upcycled into completely new designs. For her wedding day, Princess Beatrice's dress and tiara were loans from the Queen's wardrobe, and she rewore the shoes she wore to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's nuptials. The late Prince Philip is said to have worn the same pair of black shoes for more than 70 years. And, in 2019, the Queen announced she would no longer wear real fur.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO