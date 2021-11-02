CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrating a Decade of Lagos Fashion Week

By Ashley Simpson
Harper's Bazaar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore founding Lagos Fashion Week in 2011, Omoyemi Akerele was a lawyer and a stylist. Then one day, “I was just bored or ambitious enough to think this was something we could do,” she said over the phone from Lagos this past weekend. “But I wasn’t delusional.” This year represents the...

