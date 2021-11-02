CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

The Noon Number: Ready, Aim, Fire!

By Japers' Rink
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article620 - Number of times in his career that Alex Ovechkin has registered at least five shots on goal in a single game, including...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers' Derick Brassard fined $2K for punching Capitals' Grant Hathaway

The NHL Department of Player Safety fined Philadelphia Flyers forward Derick Brassard $2,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct toward the Washington Capitals’ Garnet Hathaway during a game Saturday night. The play in question involved Brassard delivering a punch to Hathaway’s face while standing on the Flyers bench. Hathaway was on the ice....
NHL
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football rivalry game ends abruptly following brawl

As far as college football rivalry games go, it doesn’t get much more intense than Johnson C. Smith vs. Livingstone. The 2 schools are credited with playing the first ever HBCU game all the way back in 1892, and this weekend’s game might have been the ugliest of them all.
COLLEGE SPORTS
hockeyinsiders.net

Report: Owners Ready To Fire Gary Bettman.

The NHL is under some real heat lately thanks to the investigation into the sexual abuse claims against a former Chicago Blackhawks video coach. Some people are really unhappy regarding some of the comments regarding the situation. Commissioner Gary Bettman held a press conference on Monday to discuss the findings...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Staal
Person
Ray Bourque
The Spun

Veteran NFL Wide Receiver Released Sunday Morning

A veteran NFL wide receiver was reportedly released on Sunday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears are cutting ties with wide receiver Breshod Perriman. Perriman, 28, was a first-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens out of UCF in 2015. He played in...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
NHL
Japers' Rink

The Noon Number: Catching Gretzky

84 - Number of multigoal games away from DC for Alex Ovechkin in his career, including last night’s two-goal outburst against the Senators. That pushes him past Wayne Gretzky for the most road multigoal games in NHL history, and also puts him just 30 road goals behind Gretzky for the most all-time (in 140+ fewer road games played).
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks Fire Head Coach Jeremy Colliton, Two Other Coaches Amid Disastrous Start

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mired in their worst start to a season in franchise history, the Chicago Blackhawks have fired head coach Jeremy Colliton, along with assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank. The move comes three years to the day since Colliton replaced former head coach Joel Quenneville. Rockford IceHogs head coach Derek King will now serve as interim head coach of the Blackhawks, while Rockford assistant Anders Sorensen will take over as interim head coach of the IceHogs. According to a statement from the team, Blackhawks assistant coaches Marc Crawford, Jimmy Waite, Matt Meacham, and Dylan Crawford will remain in their current positions. “It...
NHL
Japers' Rink

The Noon Number: Even Strength

20 - Number of five-on-five goals scored by the Caps so far this season, the most in the League. Until last night, the Caps had scored at least one goal at five on five in every game this year (and more than one goal in four of the six), with Alex Ovechkin leading the way with five even-strength goals so far.
NHL
republictigersports.com

By the Numbers

The number of career saves by Republic goalkeeper Drake Lightfoot. He's one of only seven players to top the 500-save milestone in his career, according to the MSHSAA record book. He's currently seventh all-time, and with 22 more saves this season, he will sit at #4 all-time.
REPUBLIC, MO
Japers' Rink

The Noon Number: Another One Bites the Dust

18% - Percentage of goaltenders ever to play in the NHL who have been scored on by Alex Ovechkin over the course of his career. 833 goalies have suited up in at least one NHL game over the last century-plus, and last night Florida’s Spencer Knight became the 150th member of that group to get victimized by Ovechkin.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Decatur Daily

Ready, aim: Texas Tech fires coach after demoralizing loss

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech fired coach Matt Wells on Monday, two days after the Red Raiders couldn't hold a two-touchdown halftime lead in a loss at home to Kansas State. Wells had a shot at his first winning record in his third season with the Red Raiders, but...
NFL
WETM 18 News

Johnny Beecher scores goal in Michigan return

ANN ARBOR (WETM) – It was a special return to the ice for Elmira’s top hockey talent. Junior forward Johnny Beecher scored a goal and registered an assist for the University of Michigan’s home win, 7-2, over Michigan State Friday night in Ann Arbor. Friday’s game was the first of the season for Beecher who […]
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Rust ready to return

With all those Covid cases popping up seemingly every day, it’s actually kind of refreshing for the Penguins to have a player returning from a good old fashioned hockey injury
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy