"I do this to be able to provide the best care possible to our local community" Double-shifting is a familiar term in the hockey world, referring to the occasional ask for a player on a hot streak or with elite skills to stay on for an extra shift, kill a penalty, or try for a power play goal. Hockey is an intense sport and no player - no matter their level of fitness or skill - can sustain a high level of play for an entire game. Everyone needs a break.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO