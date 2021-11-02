Washington Capitals October Prospect Update

RAIDERS’ CARR DRIVES TO WEEK 7 TITLE, BUCS’ BRADY MAINTAINS SEASON LEAD, FINS’ TAGOVAILOA RISES AGAIN IN MIAMI HERALD’S NEWEST NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Las Vegas’ Derek Carr wins the Week 7 crown with a 52.15-point game — the seventh different winner in seven weeks — in the Miami Herald’s updated NFL quarterback rankings. Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady remains in the overall No. 1 spot for the fourth time this season and third week in a row. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa, in his second game back after three out injured, scored a big 44.45-point game — fourth best in the NFL for the week — to rise four spots to 29th overall. This is the 24th year for our annual rankings, which began in 1998 with Steve Young the inaugural season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings and do not include a QB’s running statistics. Most major passer rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percentile based, allowing a player who misses half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Players on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over course of season. The top 20 (plus Dolphins) after Week 7:

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO