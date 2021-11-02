CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Washington Capitals October Prospect Update

By Japers' Rink
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time once again to dive into the Caps’ prospect pool as we take a look at how the organizational depth fared in the first month of the...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
NHL
The Spun

Major College Football Offensive Coordinator Fired Sunday Night

On Saturday night, the Washington Huskies faced off against rival Oregon in a Pac-12 showdown. Oregon came in as the heavily-ranked team, but looked to be in for a fight early one. The Huskies score the first touchdown of the game and eventually found a safety near the end of the first quarter to take a 9-3 lead.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Look: Major Fight In Stands At College Football Game

Fights among fans in the stands at sporting events have always – unfortunately – been part of the game. However, what used to be a rarity seems to be becoming a common occurrence. On Saturday night, fans attending a game between Boise State and Fresno State were treated to much more than a game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers' Derick Brassard fined $2K for punching Capitals' Grant Hathaway

The NHL Department of Player Safety fined Philadelphia Flyers forward Derick Brassard $2,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct toward the Washington Capitals’ Garnet Hathaway during a game Saturday night. The play in question involved Brassard delivering a punch to Hathaway’s face while standing on the Flyers bench. Hathaway was on the ice....
NHL
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Friday’s Ben Simmons News

On Friday afternoon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed the latest on the Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia. According to Woj’s new report, the 76ers fined Simmons $360,000 for missing Thursday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons. The team reportedly plans to keep fining Simmons “until he cooperates with team physicians on his mental health issues and fulfills other basketball-related obligations.”
NBA
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football rivalry game ends abruptly following brawl

As far as college football rivalry games go, it doesn’t get much more intense than Johnson C. Smith vs. Livingstone. The 2 schools are credited with playing the first ever HBCU game all the way back in 1892, and this weekend’s game might have been the ugliest of them all.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Capitals#American Hockey League#Prospect#Caps
The Spun

Veteran NFL Wide Receiver Released Sunday Morning

A veteran NFL wide receiver was reportedly released on Sunday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears are cutting ties with wide receiver Breshod Perriman. Perriman, 28, was a first-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens out of UCF in 2015. He played in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
letsgohawks.net

Colliton Says Everybody In Organization Frustrated.

The Chicago Blackhawks are off to their first five game winless start since 1997 after another loss last night this time to the Vancouver Canucks. With all the offseason changes that general manager Stan Bowman made this offseason, pressure is definitely growing on head coach Jeremy Colliton and the team to get some wins.
NHL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Considered Notable Quarterback Trade

Sean Payton appears to be committed to rolling with Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian at quarterback moving forward, following the injury to starter Jameis Winston. However, while the Saints have passed on considering notable free agents like Cam Newton, they reportedly considered a potential trade. According to a report from...
NFL
The Daily

Failure to capitalize on momentum plagues Washington in loss to Oregon

Saturday evening against No. 4 Oregon, the Washington defense came in looking to prove something. All season long, the UW defense has been a point of criticism, allowing 178.5 rushing yards per game through the first eight matchups. Against the Ducks — a side that averaged 204.9 yards per game on the ground entering the game — the Huskies’ defense stood strong in the first half, allowing 114 rushing yards and only 190 total yards.
OREGON STATE
NBC Washington

How to Watch Washington Capitals Vs. Ottawa Senators

How to watch Capitals vs. Senators originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Capitals' start to the 2021-22 season has gone nearly as good as possible. Washington has earned eight points in its first five games, including blowout victories over the Rangers, Avalanche and Devils. Both of Washington's two losses have come in overtime, meaning the Capitals have earned at least one point in every game they've played this season.
NHL
chatsports.com

FlamesNation prospect update: Stockton on a roll

We’re well into the meat of the 2021-22 hockey season and there have been a lot of strong performances by Calgary Flames prospects so far. Also collectively impressive has been the performance of the Flames’ top minor league club, the Stockton Heat. Let’s see how everybody’s doing so far!. This...
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

New Jersey Devils Prospect Update: 10/26/21

The 2nd week of the 2021-22 New Jersey Devils prospect update is here. This week’s action featured standout performances from Chase Stillman, Luke Hughes, and Arseni Gritsyuk. Jakub Malek continued to be the best goaltender in the Czech 2nd division and even scored a goal! Utica moved to 3-0 on the season thanks to strong back-to-back performances from Akira Schmid as well as clutch goals from Aarne Talvitie and Nate Schnarr. Let’s check in on the prospects now.
NHL
Miami Herald

Detroit travels to Washington for Red Wings-Capitals matchup

RAIDERS’ CARR DRIVES TO WEEK 7 TITLE, BUCS’ BRADY MAINTAINS SEASON LEAD, FINS’ TAGOVAILOA RISES AGAIN IN MIAMI HERALD’S NEWEST NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Las Vegas’ Derek Carr wins the Week 7 crown with a 52.15-point game — the seventh different winner in seven weeks — in the Miami Herald’s updated NFL quarterback rankings. Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady remains in the overall No. 1 spot for the fourth time this season and third week in a row. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa, in his second game back after three out injured, scored a big 44.45-point game — fourth best in the NFL for the week — to rise four spots to 29th overall. This is the 24th year for our annual rankings, which began in 1998 with Steve Young the inaugural season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings and do not include a QB’s running statistics. Most major passer rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percentile based, allowing a player who misses half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Players on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over course of season. The top 20 (plus Dolphins) after Week 7:
NFL
NBC Washington

Capitals Conclude October With Zero Regulation Losses

Capitals conclude October with zero regulation losses originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. For a team that’s played without Nicklas Backstrom all season, and is just starting a weeks-long stretch without T.J. Oshie, the Capitals are doing their part to buy themselves some standings space. With a 2-0 win over...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy