EUR/GBP is back under 0.8550 after the pair rejected its 200DMA close to 0.8600. Central Bank divergence may continue to push the pair lower in the coming months. EUR/GBP has traded with a largely negative bias this Monday, dropping from early session highs near 0.8590 to current levels below the 0.8550 mark. The pair has now on two occasions in the past two days failed to break above its 200-day moving average, which sits just below the 0.8600 level. Technicians might see this as a bearish sign, which may have exacerbated recent selling pressure. At present, EUR/GBP trades with on the day losses of around 0.2% and is still some way (about 1.0%) above its pre-BoE policy announcement levels from last week in the 0.8460s.

CURRENCIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO