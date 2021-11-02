CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

John Krull: What a long, strange trip it's been

By John Krull Statehouse File
Kokomo Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe book sits on a crowded shelf in a small used bookstore on the Upper West Side.The book has seen some use. Its dust jacket is frayed with small tears at the edges. The jacket’s colors, though — the vivid black and red — remain vibrant. The name on...

www.kokomotribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyjournal.net

John Krull: A tale of the America I love

So often these days I find myself wishing we could find a way to make our politics and our public life reflect who we Americans really are. One of my son’s close friends suffered a horrible accident a few days ago. This young man now battles for his life. He suffered a spinal cord injury, so the path to recovery for him will be long and hard.
SPORTS
The Quietus

Tunes Of The Gods: Eris Drew’s Quivering In Time Is A Long Strange Trip

The debut album by the Chicago DJ and T4T LUV NRG joint label boss is all killer no filler, finds Hannah Pezzack. "I would love to introduce my girlfriend and my favourite DJ in the world, Eris Drew!" Octo Octa, wearing a cream-coloured sweatshirt with the hood pulled up over her ears, turns to reveal Drew poised behind the decks. It's June 2021, and the pair are live streaming a set for Boiler Room from their cabin retreat, a woodside lodge located in New Hampshire, occupied together with their partner Q and a cat named John. The camera pans across a vinyl set-up, with Drew's scarlet-painted nails flying across the turntables, enacting her signature twists and turns, riding the pitch and performing deft scratches. The frenetic pulse of the music is juxtaposed by her backdrop; the warm orange glow of a table lamp, walls lined by bookshelves, a RUN DMC poster and a large window facing outwards onto the trees of the nearby forest.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Bossip

Hell Of An Ex: Mel Confronts Martell After He Crashes Her Date “What Happened Was Out Of Line!”

This man went and had a WHOLE child with another woman while he was married but can’t handle his ex-wife going on a date. Out of line is an understatement. Sorry but we had to make sure you all are witnessing the trainwreck that is Martell Holt — post divorce. Saturday night’s episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” just further put into perspective how some men really can’t admit when they are wrong. Dead wrong at that. See what happened was Melody had a date but Martell knew where she was going. So he showed up. Raise your hand if you think that was a BAD IDEA!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Laredo Morning Times

There's Never Been a More Necessary Time to Go on a Trip Alone

One morning a few weeks back, our CEO announced that he was taking a much-needed vacation. He’d booked accommodations in Montreal and planned to rid himself, however briefly, of his day-to-day responsibilities. The kicker? He was leaving his wife and kid at home and going on this trip alone. The...
LIFESTYLE
Herald Times

Krull: A reminder of what Americans really value

INDIANAPOLIS — So often these days I find myself wishing we could find a way to make our politics and our public life reflect who we Americans really are. One of my son’s close friends suffered a horrible accident a few days ago. This young man now battles for his life. He suffered a spinal cord injury, so the path to recovery for him will be long and hard.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Buffalo News

From journalist to friend: One man's long, meaningful trip with The Hip

These days, the Marquee in New York City is a popular dance club specializing in EDM shows. But in the early '90s, it was one of a seemingly infinite number of nondescript “hole in the wall” venues frequented by touring indie-rock bands, a tough, no-frills place, and an unlikely setting for a personal epiphany.
BUFFALO, NY
Kokomo Tribune

Sound off: Embarrassment is a check on how we mature

A gas station clerk greeted me with a smile when I entered to pay for gas. She was in mid-sentence when I walked in, but since no one else was there, I assumed she was talking to me. After an awkward moment, she gestured that she was speaking to someone on her hands-free phone. Awkward for me, not her.
ILLINOIS STATE
Kokomo Tribune

Ed Vasicek: There's always more to learn

Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed tonight. I forgot to do this a couple or three years ago and found myself at church an hour early. Nothing wrong with that, but I was feeling extra-sleepy that morning — could have used that hour! Nonetheless, that is better than messing up in the spring and being an hour late!
KOKOMO, IN
Kokomo Tribune

Sound off: An open letter to Dick and Margie Moore

Kokomo has been blessed that you decided to make Kokomo your home. You have been active members of the Catholic church and served there for many years. You started your own business where you served realtors and homeowners for many years. Dick coached in the Little League for several years.
KOKOMO, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Kokomo Tribune

Dick Wolfsie: Is my memory serving me correctly?

Last year in one of my columns I made an observation about how strange it was that the OTC medication Prevagen, a product used to enhance memory, was produced with ingredients taken from jellyfish — ironically the only animal on the planet with no brain. They have since scrapped that commercial. You’re welcome.
HEALTH
Kokomo Tribune

Primus Mootry: America’s story retold: Joining together, staying that way

As Thanksgiving approaches, I thought I would share with you some whimsical thoughts about this country of ours. It’s kind of a brief retelling of the American story:. Once upon a time, there was a beautiful and generous woman. Her name was America. Long ago, she sent word to the people of all nations and creeds that they were welcome to dinner at her table. And come they did.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy