John Krull: What a long, strange trip it's been

This man went and had a WHOLE child with another woman while he was married but can’t handle his ex-wife going on a date. Out of line is an understatement. Sorry but we had to make sure you all are witnessing the trainwreck that is Martell Holt — post divorce. Saturday night’s episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” just further put into perspective how some men really can’t admit when they are wrong. Dead wrong at that. See what happened was Melody had a date but Martell knew where she was going. So he showed up. Raise your hand if you think that was a BAD IDEA!

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 11 HOURS AGO